Hampton Roads Harbor Tours announces start of 2024 cruising season
Hampton Roads Harbor Tours now offering live narrated sightseeing cruises, sunset cruises, special events and private charters.
From the historic forts to the bustling naval base to the playful dolphins, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy on our harbor tours.”HAMPTON , VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on an Unforgettable Adventure: Hampton Roads Harbor Tours Launches Exciting 2024 Season
— Drew Yochum, VP Sales & Marketing
Hampton Roads Harbor Tours is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited launch of its 2024 season aboard the Hampton Queen in Downtown Hampton, VA on May 8, 2024 promising an unparalleled maritime experience exploring the rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant marine life of Hampton Roads.
Nestled in the heart of the historic Downtown Hampton, their harbor tours offer an enchanting voyage through centuries of American history, showcasing iconic landmarks such as Fort Monroe and Fort Wool. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the storied past of these bastions of defense, as our knowledgeable captain regale them with fascinating tales of battles, intrigue, and heroism.
As the journey unfolds, passengers will be treated to the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Norfolk Navy Base, one of the largest naval installations in the world. Witness firsthand the might of the United States Navy as we cruise past warships and submarines, offering a glimpse into the daily operations of this vital military hub. But the adventure doesn’t end there. Hampton Roads Harbor Tours is renowned for its thrilling dolphin sightings, with experienced captains expertly navigating the waters to encounter these playful marine mammals in their natural habitat. Prepare to be enchanted as these graceful creatures frolic alongside our vessel, creating unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages. “We are beyond excited to kick off our 2024 season and share the wonders of Hampton Roads with locals and visitors alike,” said Drew Yochum, VP of Sales and Marketing of Hampton Roads Harbor Tours. “From the historic forts to the bustling naval base to the playful dolphins, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy on our harbor tours. We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard The Hampton Queen for an unforgettable adventure.”
Whether you’re a history buff, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a day of relaxation on the water, Hampton Harbor Tours promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the beauty and heritage of Hampton Roads. Hampton Roads Harbor Tours offers daily sightseeing harbor tours, sunset tours, Wine Down Wednesday Cruises, and more to come. The Hampton Queen is available year-round for private charters for weddings, family reunions, celebrations, corporate events and anything in between. Book now and embark on the journey of a lifetime with Hampton Harbor Tours.
About Hampton Harbor Tours: Hampton Roads Harbor Tours is the premier provider of harbor cruises in Hampton Roads, offering captivating voyages through the historic waters of Hampton, Virginia. Our vessel, The Hampton Queen, can accommodate 100+ passengers and boasts 2 decks for entertaining along with a fully stocked bar and snack bar. We strive to deliver unparalleled experiences that showcase the rich history, natural beauty, and maritime heritage of the region. Join us for an adventure you’ll never forget
Drew Yochum
Charleston Tours & Events
+1 757-909-5991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram