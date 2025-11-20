Massive Manufacturing Auction: 2024 IPSEN Titan Furnace, 2021 RenAM 500Q & 2022 AMCM M290-1 to hit the SVD auction block

The Bay Area Tech Co. #23 Online Auction opens December 2nd @ 10am PST

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will conduct a massive manufacturing online auction for a Bay Area Tech Company starting on December 2nd, 2025.The auction features High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement InstrumentsBay Area Tech Co. #23 (Dec. 2–4):Featuring High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement Instruments.View the auction catalog and register to bid here:View the Sale Details page here:Featured Assets include:2024 IPSEN Titan Vacuum Furnace Model: DS1212242021 Renishaw RenAM 500Q 3D Multi-Laser Powder Bed Fusion Metal 3D Printer Model: 0092022 Aethertek RV1 FATP Prox TestersShenzhen Turducken Cap Touch/Force Testers2022 AMCM Laser Sinter System Model: M290-12016 HAAS CNC Vertical Machining Center Model: VF-2SSYT2015 HAAS CNC Vertical Machining Center Model: VF-2SS2016 HAAS CNC Lathe Model: ST-10Y2019 Evest Automatic Stacking Machine Model: SK-320OAI Mask Aligner Model: BAK_111OMAX Abrasive Water Jet Center Machine Model: MicroMaxVeeco ETCH 108 Lancer Model: RF3505-Zone-SmartDiversiTech Typhoon Wet Dust Collector Model: WX3000EOS Metal Powder Handling Machine Model: IPCM M ProGraymills Ultrasonic Machine Model: TUSR24/36EATON Pow-R-Line Switchboard, 480/277V Model: PRL-CBarco Projector Model: F90-4K13Cincinnati Sub-Zero Halt Chambers Model: TC-3.0-37-LN2ABB Robot Arm Model: IRB 4600Yaskawa Motoman 6-Axis Robot arm Model: MH5LFESZ Chamber Model: ZPH-80-1-SCT/WCAMS RL Wireless System Model: 8041Rohde & Schwarz Compact Antenna Test Range Model: ATS1800CNewport ATS Overhead **New in Crate**Newport Optical Table Model: M-SG-44Newport Optical Table Model: M-RS-2000-46-8Stratasys 3D Printer Model: Object 30Stratasys 3D Printer Model: F370

