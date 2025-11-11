Silicon Valley Disposition to Auction Off New Loop Global EV DC Fast Chargers
The Loop Global online auction opens on November 18th @ 10am PST. Featuring (100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging StationsAVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Loop Global. This exclusive online event features (100) brand-new, in-box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations, offering buyers a unique opportunity to acquire high-demand electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure equipment at auction value.
The Loop Global online auction opens November 18–20, 2025.
Featured Assets include:
(100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations Model: EVS-RTM75
