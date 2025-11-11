Silicon Valley Disposition to Auction Off New Loop Global EV DC Fast Chargers

Loop Global Online Auction Opens November 18th @ 10am PST Loop Global EV Charger Loop Global EV Charger

The Loop Global online auction opens on November 18th @ 10am PST. Featuring (100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Loop Global. This exclusive online event features (100) brand-new, in-box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations, offering buyers a unique opportunity to acquire high-demand electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure equipment at auction value.The Loop Global online auction opens November 18–20, 2025.Featured Assets include:(100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations Model: EVS-RTM75

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.