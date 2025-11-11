Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,483 in the last 365 days.

Silicon Valley Disposition to Auction Off New Loop Global EV DC Fast Chargers

Loop Global Online Auction Opens November 18th @ 10am PST

Loop Global EV Charger

Loop Global EV Charger

The Loop Global online auction opens on November 18th @ 10am PST. Featuring (100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Loop Global. This exclusive online event features (100) brand-new, in-box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations, offering buyers a unique opportunity to acquire high-demand electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure equipment at auction value.

The Loop Global online auction opens November 18–20, 2025.

Featured Assets include:
(100) New-in-Box Loop Global EV DC Fast Charging Stations Model: EVS-RTM75

Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 650-787-3384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Silicon Valley Disposition to Auction Off New Loop Global EV DC Fast Chargers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more