Silicon Valley Disposition to auction off high-end, late-model instruments used in VR and smart eyewear development
The SVD + Bay Area Tech Co. Online Auction Series opens November 18th @10am PSTSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will conduct a series of global online auctions for a Bay Area Tech Company starting on November 18th, 2025.
The auctions feature High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, Precision Measurement Instruments, CNC Machine Tools, RF Testing Equipment, 3D Printers, ABB and Yaskawa Robots, Meyer Sound Speakers, Axis Network Cameras, and much more!
Bay Area Tech Co. #22 (Nov. 18–20):
Featuring High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement Instruments.
View the auction catalog and register to bid here:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/691357/bay-area-tech-co---22
View the Sale Details page here:
https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail/789
Bay Area Tech Co. #23 (Dec. 9–11):
Featuring High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement Instruments.
View the auction catalog and register to bid here:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/691363/bay-area-tech-co---23
View the Sale Details page here:
https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail/790
Bay Area Tech Co. #24 (Dec. 8–10):
Featuring CNC Machine Tools, RF Testing Equipment, 3D Printers, ABB and Yaskawa Robots, Meyer Sound Speakers, Axis Network Cameras, and much more!
View the auction catalog and register to bid here:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/691360/bay-area-tech-co---24
View the Sale Details page here:
https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail/791
Featured Assets include:
2024 IPSEN Titan Vacuum Furnace Model: DS121224
2021 Renishaw RenAM 500Q 3D Multi-Laser Powder Bed Fusion Metal 3D Printer Model: 009
2022 Aethertek RV1 FATP Prox Testers
Shenzhen Turducken Cap Touch/Force Testers
2022 AMCM Laser Sinter System Model: M290-1
2016 HAAS CNC Vertical Machining Center Model: VF-2SSYT
2015 HAAS CNC Vertical Machining Center Model: VF-2SS
2016 HAAS CNC Lathe Model: ST-10Y
2019 Evest Automatic Stacking Machine Model: SK-320
OAI Mask Aligner Model: BAK_111
OMAX Abrasive Water Jet Center Machine Model: MicroMax
Veeco ETCH 108 Lancer Model: RF3505-Zone-Smart
DiversiTech Typhoon Wet Dust Collector Model: WX3000
EOS Metal Powder Handling Machine Model: IPCM M Pro
Graymills Ultrasonic Machine Model: TUSR24/36
EATON Pow-R-Line Switchboard, 480/277V Model: PRL-C
Barco Projector Model: F90-4K13
Cincinnati Sub-Zero Halt Chambers Model: TC-3.0-37-LN2
ABB Robot Arm Model: IRB 4600
Yaskawa Motoman 6-Axis Robot arm Model: MH5LF
ESZ Chamber Model: ZPH-80-1-SCT/WC
AMS RL Wireless System Model: 8041
Rohde & Schwarz Compact Antenna Test Range Model: ATS1800C
Newport ATS Overhead **New in Crate**
Newport Optical Table Model: M-SG-44
Newport Optical Table Model: M-RS-2000-46-8
Stratasys 3D Printer Model: Object 30
Stratasys 3D Printer Model: F370
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 650-787-3384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.