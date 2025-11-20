HKN Energy and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil Agree to Technical Terms for Hamrin Field Development

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HKN Energy is pleased to announce that it finalized technical terms for the development of the Hamrin oil field with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil (MOO) earlier today in Kirkuk at the headquarters of the North Oil Company (NOC).The agreement represents a major milestone in advancing the Hamrin project following the Heads of Agreement (HOA) signed in July 2025 between HKN and the Government of Iraq. It provides a comprehensive framework for developing the field and increasing oil production to maximize efficiency and local benefit. Once a contract is signed, HKN plans to bring U.S. expertise, investment, and equipment to quickly increase production at Hamrin.“This achievement marks an important step toward a contract between HKN and the Government of Iraq,” said Srood Mukhtar, Vice President of HKN Energy. “We look forward to quickly concluding contract negotiations to deliver a project that strengthens Iraq’s energy capacity and directly benefits its people.”Texas-based HKN Energy holds the largest energy investments of any privately-held firm operating in Iraq.About HKN EnergyHKN Energy is a private, independent oil and gas company operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in 2007 by Ross Perot Jr. and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HKN conducts exploration and production activities across the region. The company’s global team brings experience from more than 80 countries. HKN holds Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with the Kurdistan Regional Government for the Sarsang and Atrush blocks in northern Kurdistan.More Information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.