Kurdish-American Designer Lara Dizeyee Named Among 'Most Inspiring 25 People' by Gladys, Announces U.S. Media Tour

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following her successful ‘Milan Enchanted’ collection at Milan Fashion Week 2025 and selection as one of Gladys Magazine’s “25 Most Inspiring People,” Kurdish-American fashion designer Lara Dizeyee will be available for media interviews in the United States from December 5, 2025 through January 31, 2026.Dizeyee is conducting a media and cultural tour to share her journey as a haute couture fashion designer and official ambassador of Kurdish culture.Her Milan fashion show was featured in BBC’s “Lara Dizeyee’s Kurdish couture.”She will be available for in-person interviews, speaking events, and select virtual discussions.“Fashion has given me a platform to tell stories that might otherwise go unheard,” says Dizeyee. “I look forward to sharing my Kurdish-American story-based design inspiration. We weave art, identity, and perseverance in every single dress. I seek to share and elevate Kurdish fashion and culture to the global audience; my people have a rich history of trials and triumphs.”Interview Discussion Topics• Her groundbreaking work as the first Kurdish designer to present at Paris Fashion Week (2023) and Milan (2025) her continued presence on the global fashion stage• The intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary fashion design• The role of fashion in cultural diplomacy and identity preservation• Behind-the-scenes insights from Milan Fashion Week and her creative process• Her collaborations with Kurdish artisans and luxury houses• Fashion inspired by Kurdish military uniforms of women who fought ISIS• Cultural tourism and adventure travel in Iraq's Kurdistan RegionInterview requests:Jessica Lopez | jessica.lopez@wordswarriors.comMyles Caggins III | myles.caggins@wordswarriors.comHigh-resolution images are available upon request.Media ResourcesBBC Documentary: BBC released a documentary profiling Dizeyee’s journey from the energy sector to haute couture, exploring how she uses fashion to amplify Kurdish culture globally. Watch here: https://www.bbc.com/audio/play/p0mcztp0 Milan Fashion Week 2025: Her 30-look Milan Enchanted collection debuted on September 27, 2025, at the prestigious Palazzo Serbelloni, featuring collaborations with Kurdish artisans and jewelry house Al Azeez.Cultural Ambassador: Dizeyee serves as Kurdistan’s Cultural Ambassador, using her platform to champion Kurdish creators and preserve traditional textile techniques through contemporary design.Recent Media ClipsFox5 News (DC): Highlighting Kurdish fashion designsKurdistan24 News: Kurdish Designer Lara Dizeyee Named Among World’s Most Inspirational Figures of 2025Bianet Q&A: Lara Dizeyee: A Kurdish fashion designer on the global stageRudaw TV: Lara Dizeyee’s Milan show celebrates ‘magical world’ of Kurdish culture: Italian lawmakerBabylon Radio: Breakfast Club Interview with Lara DizeyeeAbout Lara DizeyeeBorn in Vienna and raised in the United States, Lara Dizeyee began her career in energy and academia before dedicating herself fully to fashion. In 2023, she became the first Kurdish designer to present a traditionally inspired collection at Paris Fashion Week. Today, she serves as Kurdistan’s Cultural Ambassador, using fashion as a tool for cultural reclamation and global connection.

