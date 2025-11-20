American Marketing Association Announces New Partnership with DECA

New partnership will allow high school students to qualify for professional marketing certifications

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) and DECA Inc. are partnering to bring marketing certifications to students interested in marketing careers. This new collaboration will allow DECA student members to gain access to AMA Marketing Management Certification that will help them develop career-ready skills.DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. AMA’s certifications are designed to equip learners at every level with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s competitive marketing profession. This new initiative with DECA reflects AMA’s commitment to advancing marketing education and professional growth for those interested in the marketing profession.“The AMA is thrilled to partner with DECA to empower the next generation of marketing leaders,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the AMA. “We’re helping students gain a competitive edge and build the skills and knowledge they need to launch their careers. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing marketing education and preparing future professionals for success.”“Partnering with the AMA expands opportunities available to our members by giving them access to industry-recognized certifications that validate their marketing knowledge and career readiness,“ said Sarah Cozewith, Chief Partnership Officer at DECA Inc. “These credentials help students differentiate themselves, signal their commitment to the profession, and prepare them for success beyond the classroom. Together, DECA and the AMA are preparing the next generation of marketing leaders.”The AMA is dedicated to helping marketers advance their careers through expert-led courses that deliver the latest trends, insights, and actionable skills. Our courses offer the flexibility and the depth marketers need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. Explore more AMA learning opportunities ###About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA ( https://www.ama.org/ ) is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCM® professional certification advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers.The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation , is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good. The AMA Foundation strengthens and elevates the marketing profession by advancing knowledge, building a global community of marketing leaders, and supporting marketing initiatives that drive innovation and societal impact.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org ( https://www.ama.org/ ).About DECADECA ( http://www.deca.org/mission ) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.The DECA experience starts in the classroom where students learn business concepts in preparation for college and careers. DECA brings the classroom to life by empowering the teacher-advisor to make learning relevant with educational programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition.DECA’s educational programs help support important key initiatives in education, business and industry. Students learn how to provide effective leadership, while demonstrating critical thinking and problem solving, communication and collaboration, and creativity and innovation. DECA reinforces career and academic standards identified by business and industry to help close the 21st Century Skills gap.DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit Career and Technical Student Organization with nearly 300,000 members in nearly all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Germany. The United States Congress, the United States Department of Education, and state, district and international departments of education authorize DECA’s programs.

