FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SPORTS BIOPIC “VINDICATION SWIM”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dramatic sports biopic VINDICATION SWIM -- the true story of Mercedes Gleitze, first British woman to swim the English Channel, and her fight for equality and recognition. VINDICATION SWIM is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD starting November 18, 2025.

VINDICATION SWIM tells the inspiring true story of Mercedes Gleitze, who in 1927 became the first British woman to swim the English Channel. Battling unforgiving seas, societal expectations, and relentless challenges, Mercedes becomes a symbol of resilience. However, her achievement is soon questioned by skeptics, forcing her into a fight for recognition. As Mercedes embarks on a grueling vindication swim, she faces both physical and psychological trials that test her determination. VINDICATION SWIM vividly brings to life her pioneering spirit, the beauty and peril of open-water swimming and the obstacles women continue to face in the pursuit of equality.

Written and directed by Elliott Hasler, VINDICATION SWIM was produced by Simon Hasler, Sally Humphreys-Wood, and Douglas McJannet. Nicola Pearcey, Matt Pearcey, Kirsten Callaghan, and Mike Green served as executive producers. The featured cast includes Kirsten Callaghan (‘Mercedes Gleitze’), John Locke (‘Harold Best’), Victoria Summer (‘Edith Gade’), James Wilby (‘Mr. Havers’), and Douglas Hodge (‘The Newsreader’).

“Making VINDICATION SWIM was an incredibly demanding but deeply rewarding experience,” said filmmaker Elliott Hasler. “Over the course of three years, we shot all of the swimming sequences in the English Channel itself. No water tanks, no green screens, no body doubles. Just raw, honest filmmaking. That authenticity was essential to us. It was our way of honouring Mercedes Gleitze’s extraordinary courage and determination, ensuring her story was told with the grit and truth it deserves.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire VINDICATION SWIM directly with the filmmakers and Marc Bikindou of Brilliant Pictures.

