Integris Design Expands Office Space and Advances Comprehensive Service Plans

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design, a design and marketing agency serving businesses across Western North Carolina and beyond, announced today that it has expanded into a larger office footprint. The company has leased the adjoining suite within its current building to accommodate continued growth, increased client demand, and an expanded service model.

The additional space will support the agency’s move toward fully integrated, comprehensive plans that combine strategy, design, marketing, and technology under one managed program. This shift reflects the company’s long-standing emphasis on planning, research, and personalized service rather than template-based or one-off services.

“We’ve always believed that businesses benefit from strategy before execution,” said Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design. “Expanding our space allows us to continue building a team and workflow that supports deeper planning, higher accountability, and long-term partnerships with our clients.”

Integris Design’s comprehensive plans include structured research, ongoing support, managed hosting, performance tracking, and coordinated marketing services. The expansion allows the firm to maintain its boutique, high-touch approach while increasing capacity for collaborative work, client meetings, and production.

The expanded space includes upgraded planning and production areas, including a large-screen display for collaborative work, dedicated planning boards, and a separate creative room with a photography area.

The company will begin operating in the expanded office immediately.

