Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms Celebrates Asheville Mall Farewell Tour

Final games at Asheville Mall through December 31st while the company focuses on fresh adventures at the Arden/South Asheville and Hendersonville locations

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of unforgettable puzzle-solving fun at Asheville Mall, Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms is inviting the community to join in a Farewell Tour celebration. The last games at the Asheville Mall location will run through December 31, 2025, giving fans one final chance to experience their favorite rooms before the next chapter begins.

Far from shutting down, Fox-N-Otter is thriving. The company’s two other locations — Arden / South Asheville (near the airport) and Hendersonville (Blue Ridge Mall) — will remain open and continue to grow. The founders Julie and Ferrin Cole will focus even more on creating new, story-driven adventures that have already earned them over 1,900 five-star reviews across Western North Carolina.

“The Asheville Mall has been an incredible 6 year chapter in our story, and we’re grateful for every guest who’s made memories here,” said Julie Cole, co-founder of Fox-N-Otter. “Now we turn the page and pour our creativity into brand-new escape experiences at our other locations.”

“This Farewell Tour isn’t about saying goodbye — it’s about celebrating these cherished games and what lies ahead,” added Ferrin Cole, co-founder. “We’re excited to keep innovating, surprising, and challenging our fans with the adventures they’ve come to love us for.”

Timeline & Celebration

Now – December 31, 2025: Asheville Mall games continue — the final chance to play at this location.

January 2026 and Beyond: New escape experiences will debut at Arden/South Asheville and Hendersonville, keeping the spirit of adventure alive and thriving.

Book Your Farewell Adventure

Players can reserve their final Asheville Mall experience now at:

escaperoomsasheville.com/ashevillemallfarewelltour

About Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms

Founded by Julie and Ferrin Cole, Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms is an independent locally owned escape room company known for immersive puzzles and community spirit. With thriving locations in Arden / South Asheville and Hendersonville, Fox-N-Otter has built a reputation for creativity, teamwork, and unforgettable memories. With more than 1,900 five-star reviews, the company is one of Western North Carolina’s top-rated entertainment experiences.

