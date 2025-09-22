'WordPress Won’t Save You': New Podcast Episode Exposes Website Pitfalls Hurting Small Businesses

Integris Design Single Color Logo Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC Over The Bull Podcast

WordPress can help or hurt your business. This episode of Over The Bull reveals the hidden risks of poor themes, cheap hosting, and bad dev practices.

WordPress Won’t Save You”: New Podcast Episode Exposes Website Pitfalls Costing Small Businesses Thousands” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WordPress may be the most popular website platform in the world, but it’s also the source of massive frustration for many small business owners. In the latest episode of Over The Bull, host and creative director Ken Carroll reveals why WordPress is failing so many — and how to fix it before it hurts your business.

Titled “WordPress Won’t Save You,” the episode pulls back the curtain on what Ken calls the “Wild West” of WordPress development — a world filled with cheap hosting, free plugins, $39 themes, and fly-by-night freelancers who leave clients with broken, insecure, or unmanageable websites.

“WordPress can be your best digital asset — or your biggest liability,” says Ken Carroll, founder of Integris Design. “It all depends on who’s building it, how it’s hosted, and whether any planning went into it.”

A Wake-Up Call for Business Owners

This episode of Over The Bull walks listeners through the exact problems Ken’s agency sees every week:

• Cheap Hosting: Why $5/month hosting isn’t just slow — it’s dangerous.

• Theme Traps: How some agencies resell $39 themes for thousands while delivering unstable, cookie-cutter websites.

• Plugin Chaos: The hidden risks of overloading a WordPress site with free, outdated, or conflicting plugins.

• Update Disasters: What happens when you hit “update” and your website breaks.

• DIY Website Builders: Why platforms like Wix and Squarespace may seem smart — until you try to grow your business.

Ken also explains the critical differences between WordPress.com and WordPress.org, how business owners can audit their own websites for red flags, and what to ask before trusting anyone with their online presence.

Real Talk from Real Experience

Ken Carroll doesn’t pull from theory — he speaks from 20+ years of hands-on development experience. The episode is packed with real-world examples, from botched nonprofit sites to burned business owners paying premium prices for templated junk.

“I’m not anti-WordPress. I’m anti-lazy development,” Ken says. “We’ve built custom WordPress environments for clients that have lasted them over a decade. But that only happens when it’s built right from the start — and maintained.”

More Than a Rant — It’s a Blueprint

Far from just identifying problems, “WordPress Won’t Save You” gives practical solutions and a checklist of questions every business owner should ask:

• Where is your website actually hosted?

• What theme is being used, and why?

• Are your plugins premium, maintained, and secure?

• Is your developer using best practices or just pushing buttons?

• Was your website built around a strategic marketing plan — or just thrown together?

Ken even provides simple tools for business owners to check their own websites for common issues — no coding experience required.

A Podcast for Business Owners Tired of the Bull

Over The Bull is a podcast for entrepreneurs who want real, practical advice about marketing, design, and business strategy — without the fluff. Each episode features raw insights from Ken’s 30+ years in the industry, with lessons pulled straight from his agency’s day-to-day client work.

“We’re not just building pretty websites,” Ken explains. “We’re helping businesses avoid costly mistakes, grow intentionally, and actually understand what they’re buying.”

