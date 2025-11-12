Amwins Program Underwriters Expands Workers’ Compensation Offerings with Launch of New AmeriComp Program

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced the launch of their new AmeriComp Workers’ Compensation Program, a comprehensive underwriting solution designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s employers across a broad spectrum of industries.Backed by AM Best “A” rated carrier partner QBE, the AmeriComp program offers monoline workers’ compensation coverage for most low-to-high hazard classes, expanding APU’s appetite and enhancing its existing portfolio of successful programs, including Recycling and Healthcare workers’ comp.In addition to a broad industry appetite, the program also touts features like flexible billing options, tailored loss-control services and various employer liability limits that help agents deliver meaningful and competitive coverage to their clients.“This represents an exciting evolution for AmeriComp’s product line, complementing their existing market-access solution with a new, true underwriting program backed by QBE,” said Jon Beckham, president at Amwins Program Underwriters. “This next step showcases our deep underwriting expertise, trusted carrier partnerships and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-performing solutions that help our clients win in a competitive marketplace.”AmeriComp’s new program brings together APU’s underwriting expertise, QBE’s carrier strength and a focus on efficient risk management to help retail agents deliver meaningful coverage and competitive options for their insureds while continuing Amwins’ legacy of specialization, partnership and innovation in the workers’ compensation space.Learn more: Amwins Program Underwriters Workers’ Compensation - AmeriComp Program About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.About Amwins Program UnderwritersAmwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 40 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers more than 40 programs, generating premiums in excess of $690 million. Learn more at www.amwins.com/apu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.