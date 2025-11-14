AM Best Reaffirms Amwins’ Top Score for DUAE Performance Assessment

Amwins earns AM Best’s PA-1 (Exceptional) rating, underscoring sustained excellence in underwriting, governance, and growth.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has once again achieved AM Best’s highest assessment score of PA-1 (Exceptional) for its Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) across the firm. For the fourth consecutive year, Amwins has earned the top-tier rating, reflecting continued excellence in underwriting performance, governance, and organizational depth.Introduced in 2022, AM Best's Performance Assessment (PA) for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) is a comprehensive evaluation encompassing various quantitative and qualitative aspects. PA scores range from PA-1, the highest, to PA-5, the lowest.“AM Best’s reaffirmation reflects the strength and consistency of our underwriting culture,” said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. “We’re proud of the entrepreneurial talent that drives our teams and the deep trust we’ve earned from our carrier partners, and we remain focused on leveraging data and technology to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions for our clients.”AM Best cited Amwins’ underwriting capabilities, governance and internal controls, financial condition, organizational talent, and depth and breadth of relationships as key strengths. The agency also highlighted the group’s strong financial results, diversified portfolio, and collaborative market partnerships that contribute to profitable growth across multiple geographies and lines of business.“We approach every risk with curiosity and diligence, qualities we feel set Amwins apart and ensure we deliver meaningful results to our partners,” added Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. “Earning another PA-1 rating is a reflection of the strategic value we bring to the table, and our team of specialty underwriters combine entrepreneurial drive with analytical rigor, and that balance is what fuels our success.”Amwins’ underwriting strength includes $5.6 billion in premium volume, spans more than 130 niche programs supported by a network of over 315 specialized underwriters, and partnerships with more than 100 markets. Its proprietary Amwins DNA data and analytics platform empowers teams with actionable intelligence and performance insights, reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver bespoke class-of-business solutions and profitable results.AM Best’s analysis recognizes the extensive strategic capabilities required for competitive advantage, emphasizing how these capabilities are sustained, leveraged, and expanded. Amwins continues to leverage innovative strategies, advanced infrastructure, and an expert team of underwriters, actuaries, and CAT modelers to achieve profitable outcomes for its carrier partners.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

