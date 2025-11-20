Ellsworth James Releases Thrilling New Novel "Autobiography of A Dog"

A Psychological Thriller Exploring Greed, Betrayal, Crime, and Redemption

NH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author and forensic psychologist Ellsworth James delivers his most gripping work to date with “Autobiography of A Dog,” a psychological thriller that rips apart the veil of morality in a taut narrative of manipulation, greed, and betrayal. Packed with mesmerizing twists, this 291-page novel offers both entertainment and provocative reflection.At the center of “Autobiography of A Dog” is Jonathan Post, a convicted con artist ensnared in the cunning web of his court-appointed therapist, Dr. Mary Hope. What starts as therapy soon spirals into a deceitful partnership involving an audacious scam to steal millions. However, as Jonathan unravels more about Dr. Hope’s murky past, he begins to suspect her of a more sinister agenda, culminating in a shocking murder and a high-stakes betrayal that could destroy his life. Trapped in a seemingly inescapable bind, Jonathan must use every ounce of his cunning to outmaneuver a foe more dangerous than any he’s faced before."I wanted to craft a story that not only entertains but pushes readers to explore the fragility of morality," says Ellsworth James, whose career examining the criminal mind has uniquely informed his writing. "Desperation can drive people to unthinkable acts, and this novel wrestles with that human truth in a relentless, propulsive narrative."The novel cements the author’s reputation for creating psychologically rich stories that resonate deeply with readers. His background as a forensic psychologist and retired military officer, combined with his artistry as a former rock musician and composer, infuses his work with a depth and emotional intensity rarely seen in the genre.The novel stands out among thrillers for its unique premise and complex characters, driven by its provocative examination of morality, identity, and betrayal. Available in both print and digital formats, the book promises to captivate fans of psychological thrillers, murder mysteries, and ethically ambiguous characters.“Autobiography of A Dog” (ISBN: 9781969572319) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:A thief of hearts brought to justice.A brilliant therapist with her own dark past.An audacious scam that spirals into betrayal and murder.Jonathan Post is a slick con artist convicted and ordered into treatment by an angry judge. Dr. Mary Hope is every bit Jonathan’s equal, and there may be a sinister purpose driving her probing questions. Manipulated into pulling off the most perilous con of his career – with millions on the line – Jonathan is caught in a tightening snare of blackmail, duplicity, and murder. Desperate for a way out, he must turn the tables on an adversary more dangerous than he could have imagined.“A taut psychological drama that compels page-turning from page one.” - BlacklistAbout the Author:Ellsworth James, author of the acclaimed novels Third Messenger and Winslow’s Journey, is a forensic psychologist, retired military officer, and former rock musician. He lives with his wife in Scottsdale, Arizona.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

