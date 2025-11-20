“The Hands-On Author” by USA TODAY bestselling author J.J. Hebert Reaches No. 1 in Online Advertising on Amazon

The Hands-On Author by J.J. Hebert

The Hands-On Author: Taking Control of Your Book Marketing Journey by J.J. Hebert lands on multiple Amazon bestseller lists.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media and author J.J. Hebert announce that his newest release, The Hands-On Author: Taking Control of Your Book Marketing Journey , has achieved the No. 1 ranking in Amazon’s “Online Advertising” category bestseller list on the Kindle Store. This milestone marks a significant accomplishment for Hebert, a USA TODAY bestselling author known for helping writers and creative professionals navigate the book publishing and marketing landscape.This achievement highlights the growing demand among independent authors for practical guidance on advertising and marketing. By reaching the top of the Online Advertising category, the book demonstrates its immediate impact and relevance for authors seeking to build visibility and generate consistent book sales.The Hands-On Author provides authors with a complete, actionable framework for planning, launching, and optimizing book marketing campaigns. Hebert walks readers through targeting audiences, selecting advertising platforms, structuring budgets, analyzing metrics, and building long-term visibility. His direct, step-by-step approach demystifies the marketing process and empowers authors to take control of their promotional efforts with confidence. Key areas covered in the book include developing a compelling author message, using Amazon, Facebook, and Google advertising effectively, interpreting campaign data, and creating a sustained pipeline for discovery, reviews, and sales momentum.J.J. Hebert is a USA TODAY and Wall Street Journal bestselling author and the founder and CEO of MindStir Media, where he has guided thousands of authors through publishing, marketing, and platform-building. His work continues to shape the author-entrepreneur space through a combination of domain expertise and practical, real-world marketing insights.With its No. 1 ranking in Online Advertising, The Hands-On Author stands as a leading resource for writers aiming to elevate their marketing skills. Whether authors are releasing their first book or expanding a long-term career, Hebert’s guidance provides a clear path to building meaningful visibility in a competitive market. The book hit other Amazon bestseller lists as well, including Advertising, Marketing & Sales, and Authorship.The book is available now in eBook and paperback formats through Amazon and other major retailers.About the Publisher:MindStir Media is an award-winning publisher with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. MindStir has been recognized three years in a row as one of Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more about publishing and marketing a book, go to mindstirmedia.com About the Author:J.J. Hebert is a USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and No. 1 Amazon bestselling author. His work has been featured in Newsweek, USA Today, Fox Business, Entrepreneur, and Forbes. For more information on Hebert's books, including The Hands-On Author, visit jjhebertonline.com/books

