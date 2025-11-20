Nationally recognized influencers break ground on new studio kitchen in Columbus

Ohio natives, The Grill Dads, bring home the heat (and the humor)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grill Dads , beloved for their big flavors and even bigger personalities, are cooking up something brand new: a state-of-the-art studio kitchen and creative space in Columbus, Ohio. With a growing social media following that just broke 500,000 Instagram followers, it was time to build their dream studio. The studio will serve as a production hub for daily cooking videos, immersive cooking retreats, and culinary collaborations, marking an exciting new chapter for the duo.For Ryan Fey (“Fey”), the project is also a homecoming. After years in Los Angeles, Fey is returning to his Ohio roots to build a permanent base for The Grill Dads’ growing brand alongside his longtime friend and co-founder, Mark Anderson.“This isn’t just a studio, it’s a dream kitchen where creativity and community meet,” said Fey. “We’ve spent years filming all over the country, and now we finally get to design one from the ground up that’s truly us. It feels good to bring it all home to Ohio.”The studio was completed in October 2025 and is being brought to life through a collaboration with several trusted partners: Contracting Solutions – overseeing the general contracting and construction of the new space.• Coyote Outdoor Living – providing high-performance outdoor grills and appliances designed for durability, versatility, and everyday cooking.• I.G. Concrete – a close partner with Contracting Solutions providing concrete services.• RTA Outdoor Living – providing ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen cabinetry and design elements to elevate both form and function.• Pergolux – transforming outdoor areas with innovative pergola systems to create versatile cooking and filming environments.• Elite Tech Installs – Your trusted source for PERGOLUX installation and service.“We wanted a place where we could do it all — film, cook, host, teach, and laugh,” said Anderson. “This studio gives us the freedom to create every day and share more of what we love with our fans.”The new studio will serve as the heart of The Grill Dads’ growing digital presence. Fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes content, new cooking series, and in-person experiences coming later this year.***About Contracting Solutions:Contracting Solutions is a family-owned construction firm based in Columbus, Ohio, providing general contracting, design/build, and construction management services across Central Ohio. With decades of industry experience, the company is recognized for its precision, professionalism, and commitment to client partnerships. Contracting Solutions delivers reliable, high-quality construction outcomes across commercial, retail, and specialty projects.About The Grill Dads:The Grill Dads, Ryan “Fey” Fey and Mark Anderson are best friends, chefs, and TV personalities known for their approachable recipes, contagious humor, and love of grilling. From their hit shows on Food Network to their viral cooking videos and ever-growing community, The Grill Dads make great food fun, flavorful, and accessible for everyone.###

