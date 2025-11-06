Santa Claus is Coming to Union Bank’s Lewis Center Branch

Free Family Event Offers Photos with Santa, Hot Cocoa, and Holiday Fun

At The Union Bank Co., we value our neighbors and love that we have built a tradition that families look forward to every year.” — Swati Goyal

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Co. is inviting families to kick off the holiday season with a special event on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Union Bank Co., located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, Ohio.This free, family-friendly celebration will feature live reindeer, complimentary professional photos with Santa Claus, festive refreshments and fun holiday activities for children of all ages. Guests can sip on hot chocolate, enjoy Christmas cookies and take home a little extra holiday to cheer all courtesy of Union Bank.In the spirit of giving, The Union Bank Co. will also be collecting donations for People In Need of Delaware County (PIN) during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, a new or gently used coat, or an unwrapped toy to help support local families this holiday season.“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Delaware community for a morning of holiday magic,” said Swati Goyal, Lewis Center branch manager. “At The Union Bank Co., we value our neighbors and love that we have built a tradition that families look forward to every year.”The event is part of The Union Bank Co.’s continued commitment to supporting local families and strengthening community connections across Central Ohio.Event Highlights Include:- Complimentary professional photos with Santa Claus- Live reindeer and holiday music- Hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and candy canes- Coloring station and “Letters to Santa” table for kidsNo registration is required; families can simply stop by between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to join in the fun. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring both their holiday spirit and a donation for PIN.For more information, visit https://www.theubank.com/ or follow @TheUnionBankCompany on Facebook for event updates.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

