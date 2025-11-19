New Mexico sets national standard in smart water management with ASTERRA partnership

Statewide satellite-based, AI-powered initiative enables rural utilities to combat leaks, conserve water, and advance New Mexico’s 50-Year Water Action Plan

By using ASTERRA’s satellite leak detection on a statewide scale, the state is reducing water loss, lowering operating costs, and strengthening long-term water resilience.” — James Perry

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA announced today a four-year agreement with the state of New Mexico to expand implementation of its award-winning ASTERRA Recover solution. This satellite-based, AI-powered technology detects hidden underground drinking water leaks in municipal water systems. The agreement marks a major advancement in New Mexico’s long-term strategy to confront water loss and scarcity through innovation, as outlined in the state’s 50-Year Water Action Plan.Earlier this year, a collaborative project between the New Mexico Environment Department, McKim & Creed (field inspectors), and five local utilities used ASTERRA’s Recover solution to locate and repair leaks that had gone undetected. This initiative saved an estimated 345,000 gallons of water per day in the first half of 2025. Building on this measurable success, the new program aims to scale and expand leak detection statewide, supporting New Mexico’s goal of reducing water losses by 25% by 2040.“Every community deserves reliable access to safe, affordable water,” said James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “New Mexico’s leadership exemplifies how public investment in advanced technology can generate lasting conservation benefits. By using ASTERRA’s satellite leak detection on a statewide scale, the state is reducing water loss, lowering operating costs, and strengthening long-term water resilience. This effort shows how governments, utilities, and technology providers can work together to secure water for the future.”The statewide contract focuses on community drinking water systems, where some utilities report real water losses as high as 40 to 70%. With more than 1,000 water utilities, most of which are small and rural, New Mexico’s partnership ensures that even the smallest providers gain access to advanced technologies traditionally available to larger utilities, allowing every community to better safeguard its water supply.“This program is a model for how states can take proactive steps to solve the water challenges we all face,” said Jonas Armstrong, Water Protection Division director, New Mexico Environment Department. “By leveraging ASTERRA’s satellite-based leak detection technology, we’re enabling small rural utilities—often those with the greatest losses—to identify and fix leaks that might never have been found otherwise. The results speak for themselves—innovation works. And it’s an approach other states can model.”The partnership emphasizes New Mexico’s commitment to data-driven water management, while validating the impact of public-private collaboration. By pairing ASTERRA’s remote sensing and AI analysis with on-the-ground inspection and repair, the partnership translates policy into measurable conservation and outcomes. Each detected leak helps extend infrastructure life, conserve resources, and strengthen the resilience of New Mexico’s water systems, one leak at a time.New Mexico utilities interested in participating in this state-funded leak detection program or verifying eligibility may contact Jonas Armstrong at Jonas.armstrong@env.nm.gov.***About ASTERRAASTERRA provides actionable intelligence for infrastructure management, water conservation, and environmental monitoring using data from satellites and artificial intelligence. Its solutions help utilities, governments, and industries detect underground leaks, assess soil moisture, and manage water and wastewater systems and infrastructure more efficiently. ASTERRA has helped more than 600 customers worldwide find 174,000 leaks and save 641 billion gallons of water and millions of dollars annually. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io ###Media Contact:Alex BernatzManager, Corporate MarketingASTERRAAlexandra.bernatz@asterra.ioMedia Coordinator:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.