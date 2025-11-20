OSHA Training Services, Inc. Releases Free Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources for the Construction Industry

The hidden crisis in construction - It is deadly!

Construction workers are at risk—OSHA Training Services Inc. issues urgent new resources to help employers respond now.

It might be the most important safety message you hear this year. Please share it with your employees, your teams, and your network. You never know who might be quietly struggling.” — Curtis Chambers, CSP

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSHA Training Services, Inc., a national provider of occupational safety and health education, has released several free mental health and suicide prevention resources to help address a critical but often overlooked crisis in the construction industry. The resources include a new awareness video , a toolbox talk script for supervisors, and a downloadable workplace poster for companies to share with their crews.The release of these free materials is purposely timed to coincide with the holiday season — a period when stress, financial pressure, loneliness, and family challenges can significantly increase for many workers. Construction professionals, who already face long hours, physical strain, tight deadlines, and job uncertainty, may be especially vulnerable during this time of year.The new two-minute video, available now on YouTube, highlights the urgent reality that suicide claims far more construction workers each year than job-site accidents. Although the industry has long emphasized preventing falls, electrocutions, and struck-by incidents, emotional and mental health struggles often remain hidden. OSHA Training Services, Inc. aims to break that silence by encouraging open conversation and helping workers recognize when they or someone around them may need support.Curtis Chambers, MS, CSP, President of OSHA Training Services, Inc., explained the motivation behind the project. “Mental health crises and suicide in construction aren’t easy topics, but they’re ones our industry must talk about,” Chambers said. “We created these free resources because someone out there needs to hear this message. Asking for help isn’t weakness — it’s strength. And sometimes one simple conversation can save a life.”Chambers encourages workers, foremen, crew leaders, and employers across the construction industry to take two minutes to watch the video and share it widely. “It might be the most important safety message you hear this year,” he added. “Please share it with your employees, your teams, and your network. You never know who might be quietly struggling.”Watch the Video (Free)Additional Free Resources Provided by OSHA Training Services, Inc.Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 👉Call or text 988, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org Free Toolbox Talks on Mental Health Crises & Suicide Prevention👉https:// oshatraining.com /more-osha-training-resources/toolbox-talks-for-osha-safety-and-health/Free Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Workplace PosterOSHA Training Services, Inc. continues to support worker well-being through both paid and free training resources, including online OSHA courses, on site instructor-led OSHA training classes, field-ready safety materials, and extensive educational content. More information is available at oshatraining.com.

