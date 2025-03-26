New Online Heat Illness Prevention Training Course Launched Ahead of Nevada OSHA Rule Enforcement

OSHA Enforcement Begins on April 29, 2025

Among all the requirements in Nevada OSHA’s new heat illness prevention rule, training is the most important—and the easiest—to comply with. I'd encourage you to register all affected employees ASAP.” — Curtis Chambers - President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Nevada OSHA’s new heat illness prevention rule set to take effect statewide on April 29, 2025, requiring employers with 10 or more employees to assess workplace heat risks and implement heat illness prevention programs, OSHA Training Services Inc . is proud to announce the launch of our Online Heat Illness Prevention Training Courses.Designed for employees, managers, and supervisors across various industries, this comprehensive course ensures compliance with the new regulation while prioritizing worker safety. The training is applicable to all workplaces where employees may be exposed to high temperatures, including but not limited to construction, road building, oil and gas, emergency response, landscaping and lawn care, mining, and indoor work activities performed in non-climate controlled buildings.Course Highlights:• Covers the physiological effects of heat and humidity on the human body.• Identifies and provides responses to heat-related illnesses such as heat stress, heat rash, heat cramps, syncope, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.• Explains the impact of heat and humidity on the heat index.• Details proper clothing, protective gear, and effective heat stress mitigation strategies.• Includes OSHA heat illness prevention resources and National Weather Service (NWS) heat index charts.Course Details:• Duration: Approx. 60 minutes for initial training; 45 minutes for refresher course.• Cost: $24 for initial course; $18 for refresher course (bulk discounts available).• Language: English.• Certification: Personalized training certification available to print or download upon successful completion.Why This Training is EssentialAs heat-related illnesses continue to pose significant risks in high-temperature workplaces, compliance with Nevada OSHA’s new rule is crucial. Our Heat Illness Prevention Training Course not only helps businesses meet regulatory requirements but also empowers workers with life-saving knowledge, ensuring a safer work environment.How to EnrollIndividuals can sign up directly via our website and begin training immediately, or log in later if they choose. Employers needing to train multiple employees can utilize our bulk registration option, allowing for easy course management and certification tracking. The course is on-demand, meaning a student my log in and out to train when convenient, even from different devices.Don’t wait until enforcement begins—prepare your workforce today! Visit https://oshatraining.com/online-training/heat-illness-prevention-training-courses/ to enroll yourself or a group of employees in the course and ensure compliance with Nevada’s new heat illness prevention requirements.

Heat Illness Prevention Training

