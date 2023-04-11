New Online Training Videos Identifying Commonly Cited OSHA Violations Available for Free on MockOshaInspections.com

Inspection tips provided by certified safety professionals with years of experience identifying OSHA violations in the workplace
ARLINGTON, TX, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OSHA Training Services, Inc., a leading provider of OSHA training and inspection services designed to help employers achieve workplace safety and compliance, is proud to announce the availability of new online video-based training resources designed to help users identify OSHA violations commonly found during mock OSHA inspections.
The new resources consists of free informational training videos that focus on specific areas and topics where OSHA inspectors commonly find violations and issue citations. The online videos provide users with valuable insights into the types of OSHA violations that can occur in the workplace so they can take steps to abate the hazards and prevent them from occurring again.
"We are excited to offer these new video-based training resources for free with the relaunch of our mock-OSHA inspection website," said Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services, Inc. "Our goal is to help businesses create a safe and healthy workplace environment for their employees, and these new online safety videos are a valuable addition to our suite of OSHA compliance products and services."
The first two videos were posted with the re-launch of OSHA Training Services revamped Mock-OSHA Inspection website, and plans are to produce and release many more videos as they become available. Future videos will cover a wide range of topics, including electrical safety, fall protection, hazardous materials, machine guarding, confined space training, and more. Each video is designed to be informative, engaging, and easy to follow, making it an ideal training tool for employees at all levels of an organization.
"The videos are a great way for employers to train their supervisors and employees how to identify potential OSHA violations commonly found by our safety inspectors, as well as OSHA compliance officers," said Chambers. "And they can prove invaluable as a learning resource for small business owners and managers with responsibility for OSHA compliance, as well as safety personnel who are new to the field of workplace safety and compliance."
The videos are available on the newly revamped mockoshainspections.com website, which also offers on-site services for businesses and organizations looking to have a seasoned safety professional conduct a comprehensive mock OSHA inspection of their facilities and safety programs to determine if they comply with applicable OSHA rules and regulations.
OSHA Training Services Inc. is a leading provider of OSHA training and safety inspection services and resources for businesses and organizations located throughout the United States and its territories. The company strives to help their clients create a safe and healthy workplace environment for all of their employees.
