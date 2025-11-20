Quantum Law Group Partner Jonathan Deer Named a Top Plaintiff Lawyer

Quantum Law Group Partner Jonathan Deer Recognized as Top Plaintiff Lawyer

Daily Journal honor highlights four decades of advocacy, client-centered representation, and significant recent victories

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP announced that founding partner Jonathan M. Deer has been named to the Daily Journal’s 2025 list of Top Plaintiff Lawyers. The recognition honors Deer’s forty-year career dedicated to securing justice for individuals whose lives have been disrupted by others’ negligence.The Daily Journal profile describes Deer’s professional mission as “securing justice for plaintiffs whose lives have been upended by others’ negligence.” It notes his focus on “complex personal injury, catastrophic loss cases, and insurance disputes as founding partner of Quantum Law Group, LLP.”The piece quotes Deer on the origins of his career: “From the beginning, I was drawn to litigation because it combines strategy, advocacy and the opportunity to make a tangible difference for people whose lives have been disrupted by someone else’s negligence.”The profile also highlights the mentors who shaped his approach. It quotes Deer’s reflections on Judge Ralph W. Nimmons, who “taught me the importance of truly caring about clients, not just as cases, but as people, and taking action consistent with that commitment,” and notes that attorney Rubin M. Turner “reinforced the importance of relentless advocacy.” Together, these influences “shaped Quantum Law Group’s philosophy of combining empathy with unyielding determination.”The Daily Journal emphasizes Deer’s recent courtroom successes as clear examples of this philosophy in practice. In one high-stakes matter, Deer and partner Steven Morris represented a client who suffered life-altering injuries when struck by an SUV in a parking lot. According to the profile, “the driver, a semi-public figure, fled the scene and claimed he acted out of fear while refusing responsibility.” The case resulted in a decisive plaintiff victory. As the article reports, “After a hard-fought trial, the jury rejected that defense entirely and returned a verdict exceeding five million dollars, including punitive damages.”The Daily Journal notes the scale of the effort required: “The case required nearly five years of litigation against a defendant with substantial resources and an aggressive defense team. Deer’s firm conducted more than two dozen depositions, countered nationally recognized experts, and built a compelling narrative centered on the human impact of their client’s injuries.”In another matter highlighted by the publication, Deer secured a confidential resolution for an international equestrian champion whose career ended after a rear-end collision near her home. When the defense denied causation, the profile explains that “Deer led comprehensive trial preparation, developing expert testimony and witness preparation.” The case resolved for an amount ensuring the client’s future medical care.“Being included in this year’s list is meaningful because it reflects the work we do for people at some of the most difficult moments in their lives,” Deer said. “It is a privilege to advocate for clients facing lasting injuries, financial strain, and profound disruption.”About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight. www.QuantumLawGroup.com (323) 955-2600

Jonathan Deer | Peyman Cohan | Steven Morris

