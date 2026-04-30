Tarras Defense Founding Attorney David Tarras Named Florida Legal Awards 'On the Rise' Winner

Tarras Defense Founding Attorney David Tarras "On the Rise"

Recognition highlights national impact in white-collar defense and growing thought leadership on emerging enforcement trends

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida White Collar Criminal Defense firm Tarras Defense announced that founding attorney David Tarras has been named an “On the Rise” Winner in the 2026 Florida Legal Awards, presented by Daily Business Review and Law.com. The recognition honors a select group of attorneys under 40 who are shaping the future of the legal profession through their work, leadership, and impact.Tarras has quickly built a reputation for handling complex federal criminal and white-collar matters, including cases involving wire fraud, healthcare fraud, cryptocurrency enforcement , and government investigations. Since launching Tarras Defense in 2025, he has established a firm focused on high-stakes matters where strategic judgment and early intervention are critical.“This recognition reflects the trust my clients place in me during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Tarras. “I focus on giving them clarity, building a strong defense, and making sure they are positioned to make the right decisions at every stage.”In addition to his litigation practice, Tarras has emerged as a thoughtful voice on evolving enforcement priorities. His recent writing includes an article published by Bloomberg Law examining the regulatory and enforcement challenges surrounding stablecoins, as well as contributions to Law360 addressing developments in cryptocurrency-related prosecutions and federal fraud trends in healthcare. His work reflects a focus on where enforcement is heading and how lawyers and clients can prepare.Before founding his firm, Tarras served as an Assistant Public Defender in Palm Beach County and later built a federal defense practice representing individuals and businesses in significant white-collar prosecutions. That experience continues to inform his approach today, combining courtroom advocacy with a deep understanding of how investigations develop behind the scenes.The Florida Legal Awards recognize attorneys across a range of categories, with “On the Rise” highlighting those whose early accomplishments signal long-term influence in the profession. Tarras’s inclusion underscores both the strength of his current practice and the trajectory he is building. Honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony in Miami on April 29, 2026.About Tarras DefenseTarras Defense is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to defending clients nationwide in federal criminal, white-collar, and regulatory matters. Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic, sophisticated representation to individuals and businesses facing high-stakes government investigations and prosecutions. For more information, visit www.TarrasDefense.com

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