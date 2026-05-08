Lana Manganiello Named a Global Leader in Legal Strategy & Consulting by Lawdragon

Lana Manganiello Recognized Among the Industry's Most Influential Voices in Legal Strategy

Practice Growth Partner Founder Recognized Among the Industry's Most Influential Voices in Legal Strategy

When legal businesses center the client, everybody wins — lawyers do better work and clients get better outcomes.” — Lana Manganiello

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practice Growth Partner announced that its founder, Lana Manganiello , has again been named to the Lawdragon 100 Global Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting. The list recognizes practitioners who are shaping the future of legal service delivery, law firm economics, and the business of law.Manganiello brings two decades of professional services experience to her work, including nine years focused exclusively on the legal profession. Through Practice Growth Partner, she works with lawyers and law firms to build industry-focused legal businesses equipped with the technology, systems, and strategic clarity to stay ahead of client needs and ahead of market change."The legal industry is at a genuine inflection point. Clients have more options, more information, and higher expectations than ever before. The firms that will lead are the ones willing to examine the structural assumptions that have defined legal service delivery for decades and build something better. That means organizing around client needs, going deep on the industries you serve, and equipping lawyers to be the advisors clients actually need them to be.”— Lana Manganiello, Founder, Practice Growth PartnerManganiello is the author of Careers in Business Law (ABA Publishing, 2024) and a recipient of the Los Angeles Business Journal Women's Leadership Award. She serves as Immediate Past President of Counsel for Justice, one of Los Angeles's leading legal services organizations, founded fifty years ago as the pro bono arm of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Manganiello made history as the first non-lawyer to lead the organization, guiding it through its landmark separation from the bar association to become an independent organization.Her commitment to improving access to justice runs through everything she does. Manganiello believes the same principles that produce better outcomes for business clients — industry knowledge, client-centered design, technology, and operational discipline — apply equally to individuals navigating the legal system.Lawdragon's 100 Global Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting recognizes independent advisors and consultants whose work is driving meaningful change in the legal profession. The full list is available at lawdragon.com.About Practice Growth PartnerPractice Growth Partner is a legal strategy consultancy that works with lawyers and law firms to build client-centered, industry-focused legal businesses. Founded by Lana Manganiello, the firm helps lawyers move from a reactive, generalist service model to one that leverages deep industry knowledge, technology, and systems to deliver better outcomes for clients and create the conditions for lawyers to do their best work.

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