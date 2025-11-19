Senate Resolution 197 Printer's Number 1323
PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - WHEREAS, He was named a "rising star" in 2023 and one of the
top Forty Under 40 by City & State Pennsylvania magazine; and
WHEREAS, In 2024, he was on the State policy committee for
Life Sciences PA and was the keynote speaker at the Delaware
Valley Student Affairs Conference and Lenfest Scholars Community
Weekend; and
WHEREAS, Known for his empathy, intellect, gracious nature
and dry sense of humor, Mr. Mock was also an accomplished
athlete who participated in sprints and relays at the Penn
Relays and other championship meets for the Kutztown track team,
played cornerback for two seasons on the football team and
volunteered his time as an assistant track and field coach for
Ursinus College since 2023; and
WHEREAS, To his great credit, he was lauded for his efforts
to uplift others and make them feel heard; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Mock enjoyed reading, learning, engaging in
thoughtful conversations and spending time with his family and
friends; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate note with great sadness the passing
of Geoffrey Mock, Esq., whose life greatly benefited all those
who lived, served and worked with him; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate extends heartfelt condolences to
his wife, Danica Mock, children, Chancellor and Amia, and many
other family members and friends.
