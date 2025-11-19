Senate Resolution 197 Printer's Number 1323

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - WHEREAS, He was named a "rising star" in 2023 and one of the

top Forty Under 40 by City & State Pennsylvania magazine; and

WHEREAS, In 2024, he was on the State policy committee for

Life Sciences PA and was the keynote speaker at the Delaware

Valley Student Affairs Conference and Lenfest Scholars Community

Weekend; and

WHEREAS, Known for his empathy, intellect, gracious nature

and dry sense of humor, Mr. Mock was also an accomplished

athlete who participated in sprints and relays at the Penn

Relays and other championship meets for the Kutztown track team,

played cornerback for two seasons on the football team and

volunteered his time as an assistant track and field coach for

Ursinus College since 2023; and

WHEREAS, To his great credit, he was lauded for his efforts

to uplift others and make them feel heard; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Mock enjoyed reading, learning, engaging in

thoughtful conversations and spending time with his family and

friends; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate note with great sadness the passing

of Geoffrey Mock, Esq., whose life greatly benefited all those

who lived, served and worked with him; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate extends heartfelt condolences to

his wife, Danica Mock, children, Chancellor and Amia, and many

other family members and friends.

