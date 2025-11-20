GROWTHDAY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER 24/7 SELF-IMPROVEMENT FAST CHANNEL BRINGING WORLD-CLASS LIFE COACHING TO MILLIONS OF HOMES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthDay, the popular daily mindset coaching app founded by Brendon Burchard, has launched the first-ever creator driven 24/7 self-improvement and wellness FAST channel to millions of people across the U.S. Named the GrowthDay Network, the channel is available immediately and free on The Roku Channel, Prime Video and Fire TV Channels, with additional major streaming platforms to be announced soon.The GrowthDay Network features the world’s top motivational teachers, life coaches and podcasters on the largest free streaming platforms in the world, reaching hundreds of millions of active users combined. The FAST channel is free to watch on TV or online and does not require a subscription to watch.“With the GrowthDay Network. We’re bringing the world’s most inspiring voices together in one place to help people change their lives in practical and proven ways. The personal development category is growing rapidly, and we’re proud to lead this movement. We want to make daily growth and motivation accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Brendon Burchard, Founder of GrowthDay.Burchard, widely regarded as the world’s leading high-performance coach and a #1 New York Times bestselling author, launched the GrowthDay mobile app in 2021. He recruited top teachers in the field of personal growth to contribute live coaching and classes. Now, some of that content along with exclusive interviews, never-before-seen stage talks, interviews, and carefully curated originals will debut on the GrowthDay Network. His podcast Progress Mode with Brendon Burchard will also air on the Network.“The launch of the GrowthDay Network marks a very exciting shift in the growing TV landscape, bringing our creators' world-class personal development content to an ever-expanding audience. This is an entirely new category of free streaming television built to inspire viewers by combining compelling storytelling with the life-changing guidance they crave, and empowering them to live more meaningful, successful lives every single day,” added Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, President of GrowthDay Entertainment and Head of The GrowthDay Network.The Network offers an endless roster of expert content on mental and physical health, love and relationships, faith and family, money and business, motivation and inspiration, and much more.Featured creators include dozens of the world’s most highly coveted coaches and creators who collectively reach over 100 million fans, many of whom have taught in the GrowthDay app or at Burchard’s live events.Network Launch Programming Highlights:● Stage Talk Series:○ GrowthDay LIVE – Speakers Anthony Trucks, Trent Shelton, Ed Mylett, Brendon Burchard, Lori Harder, Natalie Ellis, Jamie Kern Lima, Jasmine Star, Ben Newman, Jon Gordon, Damon West and more share personal stories, strategies, and practical techniques to transform your life.○ Influencer LIVE – World-class creators Tom Bilyeu, Eric Thomas, Dean Graziosi, Lewis Howes, Jamie Kern Lima, Trent Shelton and more share the raw stories and mindset shifts that grew their brands and influence.● Masterclass Series:○ GrowthDay Motivation – Life-changing conversations on building confidence, mastering discipline, shaping habits, and thriving through life’s busiest seasons.■ Examples: “Mel Robbins on Winning Life’s Lottery”, “Ed Mylett on Managing Stressful Times”, “Anthony Trucks on Winning the Long Game.”○ The Brendon Show – Tools for emotional resilience, conscious leadership, and life-changing self-awareness.○ Health Habits Masterclass – science-backed strategies and practical techniques to cultivate lasting habits that nourish both body and mind. Get ready to unlock the secrets to sustainable health and vitality, empowering you to thrive in every aspect of your life!● Holiday & New Year Topics:○ Finishing the Year Strong – Advice from top experts to close the year with clarity and intention.○ Improving Family Communication – Proven tools to build trust and create a loving, unified family culture.○ Presenting Wayne Dyer – Wayne Dyer delivers lessons on love, purpose, and transcending the ego.○ Brendon Burchard on How to Be Successful This Year – Special 3-hour New Year’s Day presentation.○ Mel Robbins GrowthDay Challenge – An empowering teaching to help overcome fear and self-doubt.○ LIVE in Las Vegas: Get Your Drive Back – Brendon Burchard shares the humorous, raw, and deeply moving story that changed his life.● Premium Video Podcast Episodes:○ Progress Mode with Brendon Burchard○ Women of Impact with Lisa Bilyeu○ Impact Theory with Tom BilyeuBecome more and make self-improvement a way of life, 24/7 and completely free.Visit www.growthday.com/tv to find out where to watch.ABOUT GROWTHDAY ENTERTAINMENTGrowthDay Entertainment is the newly formed studio-arm of GrowthDay, the world’s leading platform for self-improvement founded by Brendon Burchard. Headed by television industry veteran and 10-time Emmy-winner Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, the entertainment division focuses on personal growth, life coaching, and wellness content, in short and long-form unscripted formats, designed for FAST channels and multi-platform distribution.Brendon Burchard is the founder of GrowthDay and a 3-time New York Times bestselling author. His videos have over 1 billion views, he reaches 10 million followers online, and over 3 million people subscribe to his newsletters. He’s one of the most requested motivational keynote speakers in the world, training over 50,000 people per year, and his video courses, coaching, memberships, and events have generated over $200 million in sales.Visit www.growthday.com/tv for more information on the GrowthDay Network.Press Contacts:Falco Ink. | 212-445-7100EricaAbrams@FalcoInk.comAinsleyMcGovern@FalcoInk.com

