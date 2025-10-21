Wavelength Opens Applications for 2026 WAVE Grant Supporting Emerging Filmmakers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wavelength — the award-winning film and content studio committed to developing and producing “great f**king stories” — today announced that applications are now open for the 2026 WAVE Grant, a program dedicated to elevating bold new storytellers at the start of their directing careers. “WAVE” stands for Women At the Very Edge, reflecting Wavelength’s mission to champion emerging filmmakers amplifying diverse perspectives through storytelling.Each year, five grantees are selected to receive a $5,000 seed grant to produce their first scripted short (approximately 10 minutes). Beyond funding, the WAVE Grant provides a robust scaffolding of individual and peer mentorship from Wavelength’s award-winning team, covering development, production, post-production, festival strategy, and distribution. Grantees also receive in-kind coloring services from Nice Shoes — a full-service creative studio known for high-end color grading and finishing.All applicants are invited to a free, five-part virtual workshop series led by Seed&Spark — the film-centric crowdfunding and education platform — covering crowdfunding, pitching, budgeting, and distribution. Each selected grantee additionally receives 1:1 crowdfunding guidance from a Seed&Spark expert.Applications open at https://www.wavelengthproductions.com/wavegrant and more information is below.An Overview of the WAVE Grant Program:Award & Support• Five grantees receive $5,000 each for a first scripted short (≈10 minutes).• Mentorship: Ongoing individual + group mentorship with Wavelength across creative and strategic areas (development, production, post, festivals, distribution).• In-kind services: Nice Shoes provides professional color finishing (Nice Shoes is a full-service creative studio specializing in high-end color grading and finishing).• Workshops: All applicants get free access to Seed&Spark’s 5-part workshop; grantees receive 1:1 crowdfunding coaching (Seed&Spark is a film-centric crowdfunding and education platform).Eligibility• Projects must be scripted narrative shorts (~10 minutes). Not eligible: documentaries, series, features, student films, finishing funds, or engagement/outreach campaigns.• The short must be the applicant’s scripted directorial debut (prior industry experience is fine; you cannot have directed a scripted short or feature before).• Projects cannot already be in production or post; production must be completed within 2026 and cannot begin before April 2026.• Applicants must own copyright and maintain editorial and budgetary control.• Applicants must be based in the United States and be able to provide proof of residency.• Directing duos/teams are not eligible.Application Requirements• Script (works-in-progress welcome).• Project Information: Schedule (draft through end of 2026), Budget (baseline for mentorship planning), Collaborators (key attachments like producers, HODs, talent, etc.).• Resume/CV.• Video Pitch (1–3 minutes): Introduce yourself and your project—vision, style/tone, inspiration, and any attached collaborators.• Optional supplemental materials: Pitch deck, treatment, look book, etc.Key Dates• Applications Open: October 15, 2025• Applications Close: November 16, 2025 at 11:59 PM PT• Finalist Interviews: January 2026• Notifications: By February 15, 2026• Program Launch: Late February 2026About the WAVE CommunityWatch past WAVE recipients discuss how the grant and mentorship accelerated their films and careers: [Insert video link to past winners]. Recent WAVE grantees include Amanda Gordon (Sugar Honey), Karine Benzaria (Lucia & the Invisible Wife), Leena Kurishingal (No Escape), Melina Kyomi Coumas (Ocean Moon, Water Mother (海⽉ ⽔⺟)), and Neha Aziz (So, That Happened).How to ApplyFull details and application: https://www.wavelengthproductions.com/wavegrant About Wavelength: Wavelength is a globally recognized, award-winning independentstudio dedicated to telling stories that cut to the core of the human experience. Independence is its superpower, allowing the company to tell the truth without compromise. Wavelength’s mission has earned Emmys, Tonys, Grammy nominations, and Oscar shortlists.Its portfolio spans documentary and scripted films, musical theater, and branded content. Notable documentaries include Sam Green’s Academy Award-shortlisted 32 Sounds, Frank Marshall’s Rather, Alex Braverman’s Thank You Very Much, and Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s One Child Nation. Narrative credits include On Swift Horses and Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor. Broadway productions include the Tony Award-winning The Outsiders and Tony nominees The Who’s Tommy, Here Lies Love and Burlesque the Musical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.