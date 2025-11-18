WISDOM OF HAPPINESS Poster

WISDOM OF HAPPINESS Continues Box Office Success with Sold-Out Screenings and Large-Scale Virtual Cinema Offerings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISDOM OF HAPPINESSA Heart-to-Heart with the Dalai Lama.For Anyone Who Needs a Little Peace in our Deeply Chaotic WorldCONTINUES BOX OFFICE SUCCESS WITH FIFTH HOLDOVER WEEK AT NYC’S QUAD CINEMAAND SOLD-OUT THEATRICAL SCREENINGS ACROSS THE U.S.A. & CANADAALONGSIDE MORE THAN A DOZEN LARGE-SCALE VIRTUAL CINEMA OFFERINGSSince its launch on October 16, 2025, Wisdom of Happiness, executive produced by Richard Gere and Oren Moverman, continues to exceed expectations with strong audience demand across North America. The film has entered its fifth holdover week at New York’s QUAD Cinema and continues to expand across key markets in in the United States and Canada.After multiple sold-out runs in the Bay Area, additional screenings have been added to accommodate demand, with tentpole Los Angeles and San Francisco events scheduled for early December. These upcoming presentations will feature special in-person Q&As with Executive Producer Richard Gere, added due to popular demand.Across the country, theaters have extended engagements following packed screenings and enthusiastic word-of-mouth. Virtual cinema screenings hosted on both GATHR and Kinema have sold out, drawing thousands of viewers to online community-based discussions on compassion and joy – the film’s central themes inspired by the 14th Dalai Lama. Virtual cinema screenings include large-scale events hosted by: Buddhafest/Wisdom for Life (2,073 tickets sold for 11/16 online screening), Daily OM, The Li.st and Equality Now, American Women for International Understanding, National Association of Women Business Owners, Charter for Compassion and Kripalu.Executive Producers Richard Gere and Oren Moverman stated, “We are thrilled by the extraordinary response audiences are showing for Wisdom of Happiness in theaters and through virtual cinema screenings across North America. To have people gathering -- whether in person or on-line -- and engaging with His Holiness the Dalai Lama's message of compassion and joy during these challenging times has been profoundly moving. The sold-out screenings and extended engagements prove to us that audiences are hungry for this kind of meaningful cinema. We're honored to share this offering with them.The film is qualified for consideration in the Best Documentary category for the 98th Academy Awardsand continues its U.S. theatrical rollout through Abramorama in partnership with Theorem Media as part of The Year of Compassion, a global initiative celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama has worked tirelessly throughout his life to inspire a non-violent revolution that continues to challenge people of disparate faiths and persuasions to view politics, globalization, the climate crisis, and the nature of human relationships in an all-encompassing light.Directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis, and executive produced by Gere alongside Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Oren Moverman, the film follows the world’s greatest ambassador of compassion, the Dalai Lama, as he invites audiences along for a journey to the source of happiness. Wisdom of Happiness has screened theatrically to critical and audience acclaim in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, and France, with over 250,000 tickets sold.With cinematography by long-time Dalai Lama documentarian Manuel Bauer, the film blends unprecedented access, powerful cinematic visuals, and never-before-seen archival material to provide a once-in-a-lifetime personal audience with the Dalai Lama, delivering calm, clarity, joy and humor from an inspirational global leader.Guided by the Dalai Lama’s words, the film uses poignant imagery to expose both the beauty and peril of a world shaped by human activity. In the film, he describes the small steps anyone can take to develop their own consciousness in ways that transcend the zeitgeist or political currents of the day. Our awareness can unfold tremendous power through the single most important sentiment according to the Dalai Lama: profound compassion for all living beings.Wisdom of Happiness (Switzerland, 90 minutes, English/Tibetan) Abramorama, in partnership with Theorem Media, presents a Das Kollektiv für Audiovisuelle Werke and Mons Veneris Films Production. On The Initiative of Walo Kamm. “Wisdom of Happiness”. Executive Produced by Richard Gere, Oren Moverman, Walo Kamm, Tashi Albertini Kaiser, Hanspeter & Monlam Maurer-Adotsang, Tobias Asch and Annette Werenfels and Anne-Marie Le Flanchec. Music by Ariel Marx. Music Supervisor Bonnie Greenberg. Editing by Isai Oswald and Mike Selemon. Cinematography by Manuel Bauer. Produced by Philip Delaquis. Featuring His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis. Worldwide sales handled by Autlook Films. 