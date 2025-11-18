Findings for Recovery of $57,475.27 Issued Against Former Operations Director at Par Excellence Academy over Improper Purchases, Severance

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $57,475.27 were issued Tuesday against the former director of operations for a Newark charter school, mostly for improper purchases made with a school credit card.

The total findings against Richard Volzke are included in a special audit of the Par Excellence Academy that covered financial activities from July 2017 through April 2020.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in March 2017 after receiving a complaint about the misuse of school payment cards.

Volzke served as director of operations at Par Excellence from June 2016 until March 2020. During that time, SIU determined Volzke made improper purchases on school payment cards, received a duplicate reimbursement, and was responsible for interest charges, late fees and over-the-limit fees on the school’s credit card. He also was paid for accrued but unused sick leave in violation of school policy.

Of the total findings for recovery, Par Excellence Superintendent Gisele James is jointly and severally liable for $3,530, the total sick leave that was paid improperly as part of Volzke’s severance without formal board approval.

There was insufficient evidence to meet the standards for recommending criminal charges in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 147 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov