Manzil Launches Broad Market, ethically-aligned ETF on Nasdaq: Introducing MNZL
Manzil Investment Advisors, LLC today announced the launch of the Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF (NASDAQ: MNZL).
Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF (NASDAQ:MNZL)
MNZL pairs rigorous AAOIFI-aligned Halal compliance screens with an additional ethical overlay, informed by partners such as the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). This layered approach aims to ensure that investors are not only avoiding prohibited sectors, but also actively filtering out companies involved in injustices around the world.
The launch marks a significant milestone for Manzil, reflecting its commitment to innovation in the ethical finance sector.
“The MNZL ETF positions Manzil as a global innovator in Islamic and ethical finance,” said Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, CEO of Manzil. “We’re proud to bring a product to market that not only meets Shariah standards but also upholds universal principles of justice and sustainability — setting a benchmark for values-driven investing.”
Khurram Agha, Head of Investments and Portfolio Manager at Manzil, elaborated on the product’s specific design and its target audience.
“The MNZL ETF is our latest offering for Muslims and conscious-driven investors looking for Sharia compliant investment products that also align with their values," said Khurram Agha. "As a broad market ETF of large and mid-cap Sharia compliant equities, further filtered for ethical alignment, MNZL is a fresh and innovative product in the growing Islamic Finance industry in North America."
This approach allows MNZL to sit at the intersection of Islamic finance and ethical investing, providing an option for those who demand both faith and conscience in their portfolios.
About Manzil Investment Advisors, LLC
Manzil Investment Advisors is a modern Islamic finance firm building accessible and faithaligned investment tools. By integrating Shariah principles with broader ethical standards, Manzil empowers investors to build long-term wealth with both financial integrity and ethical clarity. MNZL marks the firm’s debut ETF and reflects its ongoing commitment to financial inclusion, economic justice, and responsible innovation.
Learn More About MNZL
Visit https://manzilfunds.com for full ETF strategy, prospectus, and launch information.
Important Disclosure
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by following the links: Prospectus and Summary Prospectus or by calling +1.425.600.2991.
Investing the halal way means engaging in ﬁnancial activities and investments that comply with Islamic ethical and legal principles.
AAOIFI – Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions
Index is composed of the common stock of large capitalization U.S. companies and is constructed by evaluating the components of the Russell 1000® Index (which includes approximately 1000 of the largest U.S. securities by market capitalization), using the Russell IdealRatings system, to identify companies that comply with Shariah principles. These ratings were developed based on the AAOFI (Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions). The Index also incorporates an additional screen that is designed to ensure compliance with the principles of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). The AFSC is a Quaker-founded organization working for peace and social justice in the United States and around the world. The AFSC screening process focuses on identifying companies with demonstrated links to apartheid, ethnic cleansing, genocide, or other grave human rights violations. Indexes are unmanaged and not available for direct investment.
Shariah-Compliant Investing Risk. The consideration of Islamic principles restricts the Fund’s ability to invest in certain types of issuers and securities, such as ﬁnancial companies and conventional ﬁxed income securities (bonds and other structured securities that give a ﬁxed return based on an obligation or promise), and reduces the size of the universe of eligible securities in which the Fund can invest. As a result, the successful implementation of the Fund’s investment strategy may limit its investment opportunities and adversely affect its performance, especially in comparison to a more diversiﬁed fund. Because Islamic principles preclude investment in interest-paying instruments, any cash or cash equivalents the Fund holds will not earn interest income or any interest income that is earned will be donated to a public charity on an annual basis.
The Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of principal. As a new fund, MNZL has no operating history. Its dual-screening process may limit exposure to certain sectors or companies, potentially affecting performance. The Fund may also experience sector concentration, particularly in Information Technology, increasing exposure to market volatility.
The Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors LLC. The Fund’s investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect. Manzil Inc serves as the Sub-advisers to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with ETF Architect or Manzil Inc. Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA’s BrokerCheck.
ETFAC-4998724-11
Khurram Agha
Manzil Investment Advisors, LLC
salaam@manzil.us
