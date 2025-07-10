Manzil Launches Manzil Invest USA, Bringing Faith-Based Investment Solutions to American Muslims
Launch of Manzil Invest USA brings Shariah-compliant, halal investment app for Muslim Americans — now available on Apple App Store & Google Play.
With the launch of Manzil Invest USA, we are expanding that vision to the American market, where the demand for authentic, Shariah-compliant investment platforms continues to grow.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manzil is proud to announce the official launch of Manzil Invest USA, a new digital platform offering Shariah-compliant investment solutions tailored to the needs of Muslim Americans. The platform is now available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
— Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, Founder and Group CEO of Manzil
This launch marks a significant milestone in Manzil’s mission to deliver ethical, values-driven financial solutions across North America. Through a strategic partnership with Alpaca Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, Manzil Invest USA provides seamless access through curated portfolios of a universe of halal stocks and ETFs, screened in accordance with recognized Islamic financial principles.
“Our goal has always been to empower Muslims with ethical and accessible financial solutions that align with their values,” said Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, Group CEO of Manzil. “With the launch of Manzil Invest USA, we are expanding that vision to the American market, where the demand for authentic, Shariah-compliant investment platforms continues to grow. This product is a direct response to the community’s desire for tools that help them grow wealth with integrity.”
Khurram Agha, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Manzil USA, added, “We’ve built this platform from the ground up to meet the expectations of Muslim investors who want both performance and purpose. By partnering with Alpaca, we’re able to offer a modern, mobile-first experience. All securities available through the platform are pre-screened using the AAOIFI standards and further filtered through American Friends Screening Criteria (AFSC) to ensure compliance with both Islamic and ethical investing principles.”
Manzil Invest USA gives investors access to a wide range of halal investment options, backed by rigorous financial and sector screening to exclude companies involved in alcohol, tobacco, gambling, weapons, interest-based financial services, and other non-compliant activities. The platform also includes educational tools to support informed decision-making and long-term financial planning.
This U.S. expansion reflects Manzil’s commitment to making ethical, inclusive financial services more widely accessible and relevant to the growing Muslim population in North America.
About Manzil Invest USA
Manzil Investment Advisors, LLC (“Manzil Invest USA”) is a subsidiary of Manzil Inc. (“Manzil”). Manzil Invest USA is a registered investment adviser located in Dallas, TX. Through Manzil, they are a member of AAOIFI and provide Shariah-compliant investment solutions. Founded on financial justice and community empowerment principles, Manzil is committed to delivering inclusive, ethical financial alternatives tailored to Muslim consumers.
About Alpaca
Alpaca Securities LLC is a FINRA member and SIPC-insured broker-dealer offering commission-free trading APIs and infrastructure to enable trading capabilities within modern financial platforms.
