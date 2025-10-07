Manzil Surpasses CAD $100 Million in Halal Mortgage Financings, Doubling Milestone in Under a Year
Halal Homeownership Surges! Manzil surpasses $100M in Islamic mortgage financing, empowering Canadian Muslims with trusted, Shariah-compliant solutions.
This achievement comes less than a year after Manzil crossed its $50 million milestone, highlighting the growing demand for Shariah-compliant financial services and the trust that Canadian Muslims continue to place in Manzil’s ethical, Halal financing model.
“Crossing the $100 million mark is more than just a number—it’s a reflection of the community’s belief in our mission and the importance of financial products that align with their values,” said Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, Founder & CEO of Manzil. “We are humbled by the trust our clients have placed in us and remain committed to empowering the Muslim community through accessible, transparent, and compliant financial services.”
Fueling Faith-Based Home Ownership
At the core of Manzil’s offerings are its Halal mortgage products, based on Murabaha (cost-plus sale) and Musharaka (co-ownership partnership) structures. These are carefully designed to adhere to globally recognized Islamic finance standards, then independently reviewed and certified by our Shariah Supervisory Board, before being audited by IFAAS on an annual basis. Manzil proudly holds the distinction of being the first AAOIFI member in Canada.
In a landscape where traditional mortgage options fall short for many faith-conscious consumers, Manzil continues to lead by providing real alternatives that prioritize compliance, dignity, and homeownership rooted in Islamic principles.
Momentum Built on Purpose and Community
Manzil’s rapid growth is not only a testament to its product innovation but also to its deep connection with the Muslim community. By offering educational workshops, financial literacy programs, and on-the-ground community engagement, Manzil is fostering long-term relationships built on trust and shared values.
The company’s current product suite include Halal investments, savings products, and realty services, with plans underway to launch commercial real estate, auto, and business financing, and digital-first offerings under the Save & Spend product suite.
A Vision for the Next $100 Million
With the Canadian Muslim population approaching 2 million, and millions more across North America seeking aligned financial services, Manzil is uniquely positioned to scale its impact and redefine what inclusive finance can look like.
“This milestone strengthens our resolve to reach more households, empower more families, and contribute to a more equitable financial system—one that respects the religious and ethical convictions of our clients,” added Dr. Sawwaf.
As Manzil sets its sights on future growth, it continues to invest in technology, compliance, and strategic partnerships to ensure it remains the trusted Halal finance partner for the next generation.
Abdul Matin Khandwala
Manzil
email us here
Welcome to Manzil - Redefining Islamic Finance in Canada
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.