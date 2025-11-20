Mississippi Lottery Spotlights Soaring Jackpots 

New Convenience App Available in Apple App Store and Google Play

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is celebrating an exciting stretch of momentum as jackpots climb once again across two of its most popular draw-style games, Powerball and Mississippi Match 5, following a year marked by historic wins.

Powerball continues to surge with the estimated jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 22 an impressive $629 million, with an estimated cash value of $294.5 million. This comes on the heels of Powerball’s record-breaking $1.787 billion jackpot won in September, continuing to drive player excitement nationwide and across Mississippi.

Mississippi Match 5 is also gaining attention as it grows again after no jackpot winner last night. Tonight’s estimated jackpot is $420,000, giving Mississippi players another opportunity to win big. This momentum follows a historic win earlier this year when a Columbus player claimed the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot in the game’s history, a staggering $1.2 million prize from the June 4 drawing.

With both games climbing at the same time and coming off a year of record-setting jackpots, Mississippi Lottery players are feeling the excitement build once again.

Players may purchase tickets at any licensed Mississippi Lottery retailer. Find your nearest retailer, check winning numbers or find more information about these and other Mississippi Lottery games by visiting mslottery.com or downloading the Mississippi Lottery’s official app, now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $60 million, with an estimated cash value of $27.7 million, while Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $7.51 million with an estimated cash value of $3.51 million.

