Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,309 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi Lottery Launches First Official Mobile Convenience App

New Convenience App Available in Apple App Store and Google Play

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the Mississippi Lottery Official app, available for download beginning today, Wednesday, Nov. 19 in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

This marks a major milestone for the Lottery and its players, offering an easier, faster and more connected way to engage with Mississippi Lottery games. 

“The launch of our first official app represents an exciting step forward for the Mississippi Lottery,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have asked for a simple, secure way to check tickets, view jackpots, and find information on the go, and this app delivers exactly that.”

The new app provides players with immediate access to the tools they use most. For the first time, players can quickly scan their tickets with their phones to see if they are winners. The app also streamlines participation in 2nd Chance Drawing promotions, allowing players to enter eligible non-winning tickets directly through the app. In addition, users can view current jackpots and winning numbers, find nearby retailers, and access detailed game information and odds for all scratch-off and draw games.

This exciting launch reflects the Mississippi Lottery’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the player experience. Search Mississippi Lottery Official in the Apple App Store and Google Play and download today. 

11/19/25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mississippi Lottery Launches First Official Mobile Convenience App

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more