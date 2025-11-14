Submit Release
Record-Breaking Run Pushes Mega Millions Jackpot to Est. $965 Million

Tonight’s Drawing Marks Longest Consecutive Jackpot Roll in Game History

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the billion-dollar mark and now stands at an estimated $965 million with an estimated cash value of $445.3 million for tonight’s drawing. This will be the 40th consecutive drawing since the jackpot was last hit, which sets a new record for the longest consecutive jackpot roll since Mega Millions began in 2002.

The jackpot was last won June 27, 2025, in Virginia, when a player captured a $348 million prize with a cash value of $155.5 million. If the jackpot is hit tonight, it would rank as the 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever awarded, $1.602 billion, was won August 8, 2023, in Florida.

Jackpot Update

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $546 million, with an estimated cash value of $255 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $7 million with an estimated cash value of $3.26 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $310 thousand.

