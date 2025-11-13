This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – November 13, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Canada’s Largest Heavy Equipment Show Celebrates 30 Years• Cadillac Fairview Breaks Ground on First Residential Rental Project in Calgary• Mattamy Homes Breaks Ground on The Laurels Project in Milton• Building Stronger Project Controls from Day One• Canadian AEC Leaders — Dialog, Clark Builders, and Pomerleau — Set to Speak at the 2026 Made Right Conference• How CONEXPO-CON/AGG Supports Military Talent in Construction• METALCON 2025 Honors Game-Changing Tools and Technologies• Building Transformations 2025 Summit Unites Global AEC Leaders in Toronto• Webinar: How to Explore Project Acceleration Strategies• John Deere CTO to Map Construction’s Tech Future at CONEXPO-CON/AGG• KEITH at RCON powered by SWANA• Advising through uncertainty: Guiding construction clients in volatile times• Determining the best layout for your next steel building• RONA Partners with DoorDash to Offer On-Demand Delivery Across Canada• UK’s Largest Construction Expo Returns Bigger Than Ever Next Week• Residential and Commercial Gains Boost September Building Permits Across Canada• HCRA Denies Builder Licence Over Misuse of “Unavoidable Delay” ClauseStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.