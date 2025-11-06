This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – November 6, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy. Check out our latest blog to learn more - AI is the New Search Engine: How to Keep Your Construction Brand Visible Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• New Leadership at Building Transformations to Drive Digital Growth in Construction• George Brown Polytechnic Unveils Master of Construction Management Program• Nation-Building Megaprojects a “Game Changer” for Canada, Say Business Leaders• London Build 2025: A Decade of Innovation in UK Construction• Hellen Christodoulou Leads Canada’s New Voice for Galvanized Steel Innovation• Construction, Ag & Utility Tech Driving Major Water Savings, Says AEM• NIBS Featured on Public TV’s Empowered to Spotlight Building Science Leadership• Shop Talks and Walks: Boost Maintenance Skills at CONEXPO 2026• Hexagon CTO to Keynote Geo Week 2026 on AI and Geospatial Intelligence• First Onsite acquires Kelowna-based RBT Restoration By Trades• Night of the Living CSVs: Bring Dead Exports Back to Life (Snowflake Edition)• The RONA Foundation presents over $530,000 to nearly 150 community organizations across Canada• How a Mid-Market GC Won the Canadian Tire Retail Store and Distribution Center Project• Business Gains from Construction Compliance & Risk Software• Job costing or bust: the bid → build → measure → adjust loop• Beyond Compliance: How to Get Workers to Actually Wear Safety Glasses• Construction Industry Welcomes Federal Budget but Calls for Broader Workforce and Training Support• [FREE WEBINAR] AI & 3P Megaprojects• Design a plan for insulating your steel building• Leveraging Digital Collaboration for Better Project Outcomes in the E&C Industry• Call for Sponsors: Future of Work 2026 – New Format and Expanded Tech FocusStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.