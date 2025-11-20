Kreps PR & Marketing Celebrates Third Year of Expansion in Charleston and Southeast With New Team Member, Millie Conn

Laura Menscher (left) and Millie Conn (right)

Firm continues to grow its Charleston-based team and regional client portfolio amid national and international momentum

In just three years, we’ve built a client base that reflects the growth and innovation in the Southeast. Millie brings valuable experience and energy as we continue expanding our regional footprint.” — Laura Menscher

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kreps PR & Marketing , one of the nation’s most respected integrated communications agencies, is marking three years of dynamic expansion in Charleston and across the Southeast as a whole with the appointment of its newest team member, Millie Conn, as Account Executive.Since establishing its Southeast presence in 2022, Kreps PR has built a robust client base across the Carolinas and Georgia, securing nine new accounts in the region and solidifying its position as a leading communications partner to the real estate and lifestyle sectors.The firm’s Southeast portfolio now includes Woodfield Development, RangeWater Real Estate, Trilogy Investment Company, Material Capital Partners, Evans Management Group, Orange Capital Advisors, CF Evans Construction, The Isling at Savannah Harbor, and The Inlet at Seabrook Island. These joined existing clients such as The Allen Morris Company’s renowned Star Metals District in Atlanta, among others.Conn joins Kreps PR after serving as an Account Executive at Lou Hammond Group, where she led national media campaigns for premier tourism, hospitality, and cultural clients, including St. Barts Tourism, Visit Mississippi, and The National WWII Museum. A Charleston resident, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communication from The University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, with a minor in Business Administration. In her new role, she will support client strategy, media relations, and content development for Kreps PR’s Southeast-based accounts.“Our Charleston-based team continues to be one of our most dynamic growth stories,” said Laura Menscher, Executive Vice President of Kreps PR & Marketing. “In just three years, we’ve built a client base that reflects the remarkable expansion and innovation happening across the Southeast. Millie’s addition brings valuable experience and energy to our team as we continue to grow our regional footprint.”“Laura (Menscher) was an integral part of growing our New York City presence when she was based in Manhattan,” said Israel Kreps, CEO of Kreps PR & Marketing. “She is as skilled as it gets in this industry, and a huge asset to any client with which she is engaged.”With more than 30 years of experience, Kreps PR & Marketing provides strategic communications services spanning media relations, social media strategy, digital marketing, content creation, and event activation. The firm is recognized for its deep sector expertise in real estate, hospitality, corporate communications, and lifestyle luxury brands, delivering results-driven programs that elevate brand reputation and support business objectives.The firm recently expanded its suite of specialized divisions with the launch of Kreps International, led by acclaimed broadcast journalist Sabina Covo, following the integration of Sabina Covo Communications. The new division strengthens Kreps PR’s ability to serve clients across Latin America and select global markets, complementing its existing Kreps Social and Kreps Digital practices to provide comprehensive, cross-border communications capabilities.“As our client base grows across multiple markets, we remain committed to providing the same level of thoughtful strategy, creativity, and collaboration that have defined Kreps PR for more than three decades,” added Kreps. “The recent addition of Kreps International and our continued Southeast expansion underscore the firm’s momentum and global reach.”For more information, visit www.krepspr.com or contact us at info@krepspr.com.# # #About Kreps PR & MarketingKreps PR & Marketing has a presence in Miami, New York City, Palm Beach, and Charleston. The agency, with more than 30 years of experience, is one of the industry’s most trusted agencies. Rooted in a keen understanding of the media and their needs, the firm is comprised of a diverse team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors. Specializing in all facets of residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate and financial services public relations, and offering media relations, social media, event activation, and strategic digital services, Kreps PR is recognized for delivering measurable communications programs that build brand value and drive business leads. For additional information, visit www.KrepsPR.com

