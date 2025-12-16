Pibank Remains among High-Yield Savings Account Leader with 4.60% APY

Pibank

Despite the Federal Reserve’s recent quarter-point rate cut, Pibank continues to offer one of the market’s top high-yield savings rates at 4.60% APY

At Pibank, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value. That’s why we are maintaining our highly competitive 4.60% APY, to help our customers meet their financial goals” — Maria Peuriot, Executive Director of Pibank

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, with many financial institutions following suit to reduce their savings account offerings, Coral Gables-based Pibank will retain its market-leading 4.60% APY high-yield Pibank Savings account.Since its launch a little more than one year ago, thousands of individuals have capitalized on the bank’s market-leading APY, making Pibank Savings a trusted choice for customers seeking simple, secure, and high-return savings solutions.“Federal Reserve’s reduction of its benchmark interest rate brings many positive implications, but it can also create downward pressure on the APYs offered by financial institutions,” says Maria Peuriot, Executive Director of Pibank. “At Pibank, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value. That’s why we are maintaining our highly competitive 4.60% APY, to help our customers meet their financial goals.”Providing a highly competitive high-yield savings product, paired with easy, digital-first access through our mobile app, has made Pibank an effortless choice for everyday banking.Pibank’s savings account stands out for its unbeatable combination of features: no fees, no minimum balance, and FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category, and up to $500,000 for joint accounts. Opening an account is seamless, with customers able to sign up online and access their accounts through the Pibank Mobile App in just minutes.“We are proud to have the confidence of so many individuals in their savings journey,” adds Peuriot.For additional information about Pibank or to open a Pibank Savings account, visit www.pibank.com

