Monument Capital Management Names Joseph Ianoale Chief Investment Officer (CIO)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Capital Management , an A-Rod Corp company and one of the country’s premier, fully-integrated real estate investment firms, today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Ianoale to the role of Chief Investment Officer (CIO).As CIO, Ianoale will lead Monument’s investment strategy and oversee the firm’s continued expansion across its diversified multifamily portfolio nationwide.Ianoale brings nearly two decades of experience in real estate, private equity and investment banking, spanning a wide range of asset classes and multi-disciplinary investment strategies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management at Mast Capital, a real estate private equity firm that has capitalized over $4.5 billion in real estate assets.At Mast, Ianoale led the firm’s residential equity and debt investment strategy, serving as a key liaison between investment and development teams, and oversaw the full life cycle of multifamily investments, from acquisition and entitlement to active asset management.“Joe’s investment acumen, leadership and hands-on experience across acquisitions and asset management make him an exceptional fit for Monument’s continued growth,” said Erin Knight, President of Monument Capital Management. “His experience managing complex real estate strategies and proven value-creation will be invaluable as we expand our national footprint.”Prior to Mast Capital, Ianoale served as Vice President of Acquisitions at LEM Capital, a top-decile performing real estate private equity firm that has raised more than $1.8 billion in institutional investor commitments and invested over $9.3 billion of real estate.Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities within the Infrastructure and Public Finance group, where he supported more than $5 billion in transactions and developed a strong foundation in financial structuring, capital markets and deal execution.“I am truly honored to step into the role of CIO for Monument,” said Ianoale. “Monument’s track record, platform, and team are exceptional, and I believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to help drive the next chapter of growth and success.”Ianoale earned a BS in Finance from Lehigh University, where he was a student-athlete and member of the school’s nationally ranked Division I soccer program.###About Monument Capital ManagementMonument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod Corp company, is one of the country’s premier fully integrated real estate investment firms. Specifically targeting markets with a strong demand for workforce housing, MCM has acquired more than $1 billion of real estate assets across 16 states through a series of opportunistic private equity funds and joint ventures. The organization strategically identifies assets in markets with attractive demographics at a deal size where competition is limited, and its seasoned team can immediately leverage its operational expertise. The firm has excelled at its mission of investing in real estate assets where it can add value and deliver superior, risk adjusted returns, while protecting capital and mitigating downside risks.

