One Kane: Miami’s First Waterfront Boutique Office with Private Yacht Slips, Prepares for Vertical Construction

Two stories of concealed parking, private elevators and waterfront ‘dock-to-desk' yacht slips highlight one-of-a-kind office environment

One Kane meets the demand and vision of domestic and international executives that seek discretion, luxurious amenities, and onsite hospitality within an exceptional and unequalled corporate setting.” — Laura Tauber, Principal and Managing Director at Taubco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical construction begins the next stage of evolution for One Kane, a 126,000-square-foot Class A+ waterfront office building in the exclusive enclave of Bay Harbor Islands.Addressing the specific workforce needs of Miami's evolving high-net-worth migration, Miami-based Taubco and New York-based Landau Properties are delivering a transformative model for corporate flagships.With completion of two stories of concealed parking, One Kane, situated at 9551 E. Bay Harbor Drive, will include a private elevator lobby, dock-to-desk' yacht slips, and a waterfront BondSt restaurant, among other bespoke privileges. Completion is expected in early-2027.A premier destination for discerning executives, One Kane offers a combination of privacy, state of the art headquarters-grade infrastructure, and premium hospitality with ultra boutique appeal designed as a rare alternative to Miami’s dense urban core, all enveloped within the high-end lifestyle of Bay Harbor Islands.As Miami continues to emerge as a global center for commerce, One Kane encompasses prestige from its surrounding communities along with lifestyle integration all on one site."One Kane features a modern business lifestyle with innovation and creativity that will appeal to organizations that seek the utmost privacy while combining exceptional design with taste and quality,” said Jonathan Landau, founding member and CEO of Landau Properties. “Executives who already live or are looking at residential options in Bay Harbor Islands, Indian Creek, Bal Harbor, Surfside and similar communities now have the opportunity to walk, drive or dock directly at their business address, an experience offered nowhere else in Miami.”“Miami has transitioned into a global center for capital and influence, bringing together some of the world’s most pivotal industry leaders that are shaping the future of business,” added Laura Tauber, Principal and Managing Director at Taubco. “One Kane meets the demand and vision of domestic and international executives that seek discretion, luxurious amenities, and onsite hospitality within an exceptional and unequalled corporate setting. As the city’s status is elevated on the world stage, the next phase for Bay Harbor Islands and its surrounding communities entailed the inception of One Kane, speaking volumes of our historic understanding and contribution to the area’s next phase in growth.”A Waterfront Office Experience, By Land or By SeaLeveraging its unique location directly on the Indian Creek Waterway, One Kane offers eight private yacht slips and a full-time Dockmaster and valet service, offering seamless dock-to-desk commuting.An experience found only in select cultural capitals, One Kane takes full advantage of its waterfront setting to fill Miami’s void and the growing demand by executives for a development that satisfies shifting commuter preferences.By land, the building includes private vehicular access, valet parking and 24/7 secured private access.Designed for Today's Executive EnvironmentOne Kane is designed with an understanding of the need for privacy, optimal infrastructure and impeccable amenities. Offering a size and scale tailored for premier organizations with full floor opportunities, each of the building’s six stories are surrounded by private outdoor terraces accessible from every office, soaring 11-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide expansive views of the waterway.Floors range from 12,600 square feet to more than 18,300 square feet of waterfront space, with One Kane delivering exceptional architecture designed for elegant C-Suite operations. The development features seamless fiber-optic broadband, redundant full-service generators providing 100% standby power serving the entire building, advanced AI security with individual access control, impact resistant glazing and flood protected private secured subterranean parking.A LEED–designed building, the project delivers a responsible and forward-thinking approach in efficiency and indoor quality. Natural outdoor light private terraces and advanced air filtration systems create an optimal setting for comfort and quality throughout every part of the building. Extending beyond a traditional corporate workplace, One Kane’s holistic vision includes an emphasis on wellness and productivity.Boutique Appeal in Miami’s Most Private EnclaveCrafted to create a prestigious club for family offices, hedge funds, private equity firms, and bespoke professional firms, One Kane is designed for those with high confidentiality needs alongside peers of the same caliber. Positioned in one of Miami’s most exclusive enclaves, One Kane is steps from Bal Harbour Shops, major hotels, and luxury retail, yet set apart from Miami's bustling downtown core.Nestled in its own private pocket of Bay Harbor Islands, One Kane will also feature BondSt, the acclaimed New York-based restaurant making its comeback to Miami, on the ground floor and rooftop bar with 360-degree panoramic views. The restaurant’s integration into One Kane includes priority reservations, event activations, in-office private dining and a full-service concierge that provide a hospitality-first atmosphere to the daily office experience.For more information, please visit www.onekane.com , or contact Brian Gale, Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chairman of Florida, at +1 305 351-2462, brian.gale@cushwake.com.

