Colorado Fraternal Order of Police Unanimously Votes to Partner with Facing Fentanyl
Reports of Historic Colorado Fentanyl Drug Bust is proof state continues to be impacted
Facing Fentanyl / Voices for Awareness following a joint presentation by Andrea Thomas and Dan Bontz (CDIA Region 4 Vice President) at the Colorado FOP State Lodge on November 15, 2025.
During the presentation, Thomas and Bontz highlighted the expanding statewide and national collaborations between Facing Fentanyl and law enforcement, including strong partnerships with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF), the Colorado Drug Investigators Association (CDIA), and multiple federal agencies working to combat the fentanyl crisis. Thomas detailed the organization’s growing presence across the country and emphasized the essential role law enforcement plays in prevention, community outreach, and public safety.
Facing Fentanyl is the founder of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, recognized annually on August 21—a nationwide initiative led by families impacted by fentanyl poisoning and supported by communities and law enforcement agencies across the United States.
Thomas and Bontz are scheduled to meet with the National FOP Executive Board, in April of 2026, in hopes to establish a collaboration that has the potential to bring fentanyl prevention resources, education,and community-based tools to law enforcement agencies across the country.
As part of the new partnership, the Colorado FOP has added fentanyl prevention and awareness resources to its website, expanding the reach of public education and officer support efforts statewide. Colorado FOP also authorized a donation to support Facing Fentanyl’s outreach and prevention initiatives.
“This is a landmark step for Colorado and a powerful signal to the rest of the country,” said Andrea Thomas, Founder of Voices for Awareness, Facing Fentanyl and Co-Founder of ARMOUR Families. “Colorado law enforcement cares. Our partnership bridges a gap to make communities stronger.”
Bontz echoed the significance of the collaboration, noting the strong engagement and support from the FOP trustees and the value they place on unified, community-driven solutions.
This partnership strengthens ongoing efforts among CDIA, NCDTF, CFOP, and Facing Fentanyl to advance meaningful legislative, educational, and community-based strategies at both the state and national levels. Thomas and Bontz also participated in an upcoming Colorado FOP podcast to discuss the
partnership and its impact.
