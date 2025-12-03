Colorado Fraternal Order of Police Unanimously Votes to Partner with Facing Fentanyl

About

NATIONAL FENTANYL PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DAY™ AUGUST 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ is established in remembrance of the loved ones who lost their lives due to illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. This coordinated day of response is for fentanyl awareness organizations and affected families to come together sharing their lived experiences as part of a whole group warning and informing our youth, the public, and the unsuspecting. This day will be observed on August 21.

