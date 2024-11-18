Families Impacted by Illicit Fentanyl file 301 Trade Action

USTR STOP THE PRC's DEADLY FENTANYL

Diplomacy isn't working - We are asking the U.S.T.R. to act now and stop the PRC's deadly practices from destroying our country

The USTR is uniquely positioned to hold the PRC accountable for its role in the fentanyl crisis. USTR can compel the PRC government to stop the exports of illicit fentanyl to the United States.” — Nazak Nikakhtar

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiley has filed a petition under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended, with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on behalf of Facing Fentanyl and families devastated by the fentanyl crisis. The petition calls for urgent action to address the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) role in the production and export of illicit fentanyl and its precursors to the United States.The petition alleges that the PRC government is actively supporting the production and export of illicit fentanyl products to the United States and has failed to implement sufficient legal measures to prevent such exports. As a result, the petition urges USTR to initiate an investigation into the PRC’s acts, policies, and practices, seek consultation with the PRC government to address these issues, and consider imposing countermeasures. Families across the nation, devastated by fentanyl-related deaths, are urging the USTR to act swiftly and launch an investigation. The facts are clear: the need is urgent, and the investigation is inevitable. Each day of delay costs more priceless lives and increases the catastrophic economic burden on the United States.Andrea Thomas, founder of Facing Fentanyl, emphasized, “Every five minutes, another American dies from fentanyl poisoning. This crisis is fueled by chemicals flowing from China, with devastating impacts on families, communities, and has placed an economic burden on our entire nation. Families like mine are living proof of the destruction. The time to act is now.”The USTR, as the federal agency responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade, commodity, and direct investment policy, has until December 1, 2024, to determine whether to begin an investigation. Advocates are calling on all Americans to contact their senators and urge them to compel the USTR to move forward immediately. “We need our leaders to act decisively to hold the PRC accountable for the countless lives lost and the unrelenting toll on our nation’s resources,” Thomas added.The fentanyl crisis has claimed over 400,000 American lives and continues to impose an overwhelming burden on law enforcement, social services, healthcare systems, and federal agencies. The economic impact is staggering, exceeding $1 trillion annually. Local and federal law enforcement are stretched thin combating the trafficking of these drugs, social services are inundated with families torn apart by addiction and loss, and healthcare systems are overwhelmed with cases of overdose and long-term treatment needs.Wiley National Security Practice chair Hon. Nazak Nikakhtar stated, “The USTR is uniquely positioned to hold the PRC accountable for its role in the fentanyl crisis. By investigating the PRC’s unjustified and unreasonable acts, policies, and practices, and through potential economic countermeasures, USTR can compel the PRC government to stop the exports of illicit fentanyl to the United States.”Advocates stress that this is a human tragedy and a national crisis affecting every sector of American society. As the USTR deadline for acceptance of this action approaches, families, advocates, and affected communities are urging immediate action to save lives and alleviate the crushing burden on our economy and public services. Contact your senators today to urge USTR to initiate this critical investigation. Lives depend on it.

