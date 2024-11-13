Families Rally Outside White House, Urging Action on Facing Fentanyl's 301 Trade Case Petition

STOP THE PRC FROM EXPORTING ILLICIT FENTANYL

The fabric of America is being shredded by the PRC's illicit fentanyl

We need measures that stop this deadly supply chain at its source”
— Andrea Thomas
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing Fentanyl has filed a 301 Trade Case petition with the United States Trade Representative (USTR), requesting urgent action to address the influx of deadly fentanyl precursors being shipped into the U.S. from China. Tomorrow, November 14th at 11 a.m., families affected by the fentanyl crisis will gather for a rally outside The White House to press the USTR to act on this critical issue. For years, families across America have been devastated by fentanyl-related losses.

These families will rally to amplify their stories, urging U.S. leaders to move forward with the Facing Fentanyl petition. The case asserts that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is incentivizing the sale and shipment of deadly fentanyl precursors, which fuel an overwhelming portion of the fentanyl crisis in the United States. The petition calls for economic measures, including tariffs, that will slow the flow of these precursors without impacting inflation.

"We are calling on the USTR to prioritize our nation's health and security. We need measures that stop this deadly supply chain at its source," said Andrea Thomas, a coalition leader with Facing Fentanyl. The fentanyl crisis has placed a severe strain on the economy and a devastating toll on American families. By addressing this issue through trade action, Facing Fentanyl and its supporters believe the U.S. can take a powerful step to disrupt this deadly pipeline and alleviate the suffering experienced by so many.

Fight to Save Lives

About

NATIONAL FENTANYL PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DAY™ AUGUST 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ is established in remembrance of the loved ones who lost their lives due to illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. This coordinated day of response is for fentanyl awareness organizations and affected families to come together sharing their lived experiences as part of a whole group warning and informing our youth, the public, and the unsuspecting. This day will be observed on August 21.

https://facingfentanylnow.org/

