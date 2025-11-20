Axria Reports Strong Leasing Momentum at 100 Davidson Following Major Repositioning

The exterior of 100 Davidson Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey Interior space at 100 Davidson Avenue designed for flexible office use and modern workplace requirements.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria , a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm, announced significant progress at 100 Davidson Avenue, a modernized office and medical building in Somerset’s I-287 corridor. The property has reached 70 percent occupancy, with active leasing expected to bring the building to 90 percent within the next six months.Axria acquired 100 Davidson in 2023 with a clear vision. Transform the property into a high-quality, flexible workspace designed for long-term performance. The company has since completed a comprehensive interior and exterior renovation that includes upgraded common areas, improved building systems, new safety features, refreshed lighting, modernized corridors, and reconfigured suites to accommodate both office and medical tenants.“Our focus for 100 Davidson has been disciplined and design oriented. Every improvement was planned to create a more efficient, more comfortable, and more resilient workplace. The response from tenants has been strong, and the leasing momentum reflects that,” said Chandra Mandalapu , CEO of Axria.The repositioning has significantly enhanced the tenant experience. The building now features multiple entry points, access control, CCTV monitoring, and a variety of fully built-out suites ranging from 836 square feet to over 25,000 square feet of contiguous space. Tenants benefit from central air, upgraded LED systems, office intensive layouts, medical-ready configurations, and floor plans that support professional services, health care, academies, or corporate teams.The property also offers 258 parking spaces, expansive window lines, and excellent connectivity. Its location near Bound Brook, Bridgewater, and New Brunswick stations, along with quick access to I-287, provides strong regional convenience. The surrounding area features major hotels, hospitals, and corporate campuses, making 100 Davidson a practical choice for businesses seeking visibility, accessibility, and value.“This asset is performing because the fundamentals are strong and the execution is disciplined. We expect continued leasing strength through the next two quarters,” Chandra Mandalapu added.Axria will continue enhancing the property with additional improvements focused on tenant comfort, building efficiency, and long-term operational performance.About AxriaAxria is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. With more than 50 years of experience and over 1 billion dollars in delivered real estate value, Axria specializes in multifamily, industrial, office, and mixed-use developments across the NJ and PA corridor. The company’s in-house teams manage architecture, engineering, construction, and asset performance to ensure disciplined delivery and long-term value.

