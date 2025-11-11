Axria Appoints Daniel Reeves as Development Engineering Manager to Lead Technical Design and Infrastructure Execution

Daniel Reeves - Development Engineering Manager at Axria

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria , a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm in New Jersey, has announced the appointment of Daniel Reeves as Development Engineering Manager, effective July 2025.A licensed Professional Engineer with more than 16 years of experience in civil consulting and land development, Daniel joins Axria to lead its engineering operations, site design, and infrastructure planning functions. His role will focus on enhancing project execution, technical precision, and development efficiency across Axria’s growing portfolio in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Prior to joining Axria, Daniel held leadership roles at top-tier engineering firms including Bohler and Dresdner Robin, where he managed large-scale projects across residential, commercial, industrial, senior living, and mixed-use sectors. His expertise includes site design, stormwater management, permitting, and sustainable infrastructure planning.Over his 16-year career, Daniel has worked closely with multidisciplinary design teams, municipalities, and regulatory agencies to deliver efficient, compliant, and high-quality engineering solutions. At Axria, he will guide projects from concept through construction, ensuring every development aligns with the company’s commitment to design excellence and long-term community value.“Daniel brings deep technical knowledge and proven leadership in managing complex development projects,” said Chandra Mandalapu , CEO at Axria. “His engineering expertise strengthens our integrated platform and enhances our ability to deliver projects with precision, efficiency, and innovation.”Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University.His addition underscores Axria’s continued investment in technical talent and process innovation as the firm scales its development operations across the region.About AxriaAxria is a privately held real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. With a 63-year legacy and over $1.2 billion in completed developments, Axria manages a diversified portfolio across multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, and community-based projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.For more information, visit www.axria.com or contact info@axria.com.

