Axria Appoints William Ryan as Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen Financial Strategy and Capital Discipline

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria Inc., a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm, announced the appointment of William Ryan as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 2025.William brings more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, and asset management, with a specialization in commercial real estate. As CFO, he will lead Axria’s financial strategy, capital planning, and reporting functions, ensuring disciplined execution across the full deal life cycle — from acquisitions and financing to asset management and dispositions.Before joining Axria, William served as Vice President of Asset Management at Denholtz Properties, where he managed a portfolio exceeding $1 billion in industrial and multifamily assets. He led the creation of the firm’s Asset Management Department and oversaw the implementation of best-in-class systems for investor reporting, risk management, and cross-functional collaboration.Earlier in his career, William held senior roles in assurance and audit with CohnReznick and Ernst & Young, where he specialized in real estate and construction clients. A licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 2014, he also holds an MBA from Monmouth University’s Leon Hess School of Business.“William’s background combines institutional financial expertise with hands-on experience in asset management and real estate operations,” said Chandra Mandalapu , Chief Executive Officer of Axria. “His leadership strengthens our financial platform as we continue expanding our portfolio and executing high-quality, disciplined developments across the Mid-Atlantic.”William’s appointment reinforces Axria’s continued focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and capital efficiency as the company advances several large-scale development and repositioning projects throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.About AxriaAxria Inc. is a privately held real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. With a 63-year legacy and over $1.2 billion in completed developments, Axria manages a diversified portfolio across multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, and community-based projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.For more information, visit www.axria.com or contact info@axria.com

