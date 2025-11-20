Pixazo Introduces New Suite of Advanced Text-to-Speech APIs for Next-Generation Voice Experiences
Pixazo launches new Text-to-Speech APIs, including MiniMax Speech, Chatterbox, and Kokoro-82M, delivering natural and expressive voice generation.
This new launch reflects Pixazo’s commitment to redefining how digital products communicate, narrate, and interact. Each API brings distinct strengths, enabling a wide spectrum of use cases such as virtual characters, conversational assistants, storytelling products, interactive experiences, entertainment workflows, e-learning narration, customer engagement systems, and multilingual digital personas.
MiniMax Speech 02 Turbo API is designed for real-time, fast-response voice generation that maintains clarity and consistency even in high-volume environments. MiniMax Speech-02-HD API elevates fidelity and expressiveness, making it ideal for cinematic narration, branded interactions, and premium conversational output.
Resemble AI Chatterbox API introduces stylistic character-driven voices capable of portraying emotions, moods, and persona-specific patterns, unlocking unique storytelling and entertainment experiences. Kokoro-82M API offers a highly efficient model that delivers smooth, natural speech with impressive performance and minimal compute requirements, making it suitable for large-scale applications and rapid deployment.
With these latest APIs, Pixazo strengthens its position as a leader in multimodal generative capabilities, offering a unified platform for voice, visuals, and interactive creative intelligence. The newly launched Text-to-Speech suite integrates seamlessly with the Pixazo ecosystem, ensuring simple implementation, predictable pricing, scalable performance, and support for global audiences.
About Pixazo
Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator, and AI meme creator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence—making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.
For more information, visit: https://www.pixazo.ai/
