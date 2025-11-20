Pixazo Introduces New Suite of Advanced Text-to-Speech APIs for Next-Generation Voice Experiences

Pixazo launches new Text-to-Speech APIs, including MiniMax Speech, Chatterbox, and Kokoro-82M, delivering natural and expressive voice generation.

Natural voice generation is becoming essential for modern digital experiences. Our new text-to-speech APIs lineup helps developers create interactions that feel more authentic, expressive, and human.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Pixazo

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major expansion of its generative capabilities, Pixazo today unveiled a new collection of text-to-speech APIs engineered to deliver lifelike, expressive, and production-grade voice generation. The latest additions — MiniMax Speech 02 Turbo API, MiniMax Speech-02-HD API, Resemble AI Chatterbox API, and Kokoro-82M API — significantly enhance Pixazo’s growing ecosystem of creative intelligence tools, giving developers and creators powerful new ways to bring natural-sounding spoken output into their applications.This new launch reflects Pixazo’s commitment to redefining how digital products communicate, narrate, and interact. Each API brings distinct strengths, enabling a wide spectrum of use cases such as virtual characters, conversational assistants, storytelling products, interactive experiences, entertainment workflows, e-learning narration, customer engagement systems, and multilingual digital personas.MiniMax Speech 02 Turbo API is designed for real-time, fast-response voice generation that maintains clarity and consistency even in high-volume environments. MiniMax Speech-02-HD API elevates fidelity and expressiveness, making it ideal for cinematic narration, branded interactions, and premium conversational output.Resemble AI Chatterbox API introduces stylistic character-driven voices capable of portraying emotions, moods, and persona-specific patterns, unlocking unique storytelling and entertainment experiences. Kokoro-82M API offers a highly efficient model that delivers smooth, natural speech with impressive performance and minimal compute requirements, making it suitable for large-scale applications and rapid deployment.With these latest APIs, Pixazo strengthens its position as a leader in multimodal generative capabilities, offering a unified platform for voice, visuals, and interactive creative intelligence. The newly launched Text-to-Speech suite integrates seamlessly with the Pixazo ecosystem, ensuring simple implementation, predictable pricing, scalable performance, and support for global audiences.About PixazoPixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator , and AI meme creator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence—making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.For more information, visit: https://www.pixazo.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.