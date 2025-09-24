Appy Pie Design Rebrands as Pixazo – Free Unlimited AI Image & Video Generation During Launch Week

Appy Pie Design, the AI-powered creative platform used by millions worldwide, has officially rebranded as Pixazo.

This rebrand is more than a new name—it’s a reinvention of how creativity works in the age of AI. We’ve made Pixazo faster, cleaner, and more powerful, so imagination can flow without limits.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie Design, the AI-powered creative platform used by millions worldwide, has officially rebranded as Pixazo , marking the start of a bold new era in AI-driven creativity. The rebrand introduces a fresh identity, streamlined design tools, and faster workflows—while keeping all user accounts, projects, and pricing unchanged.To celebrate, Pixazo is hosting a Launch Week Celebration from September 24–30, offering free unlimited access to its advanced AI image and video generation tools. Users can experiment with Pixazo’s flagship models—SeeDream 4 ( text to image generator ), SeeDream 4 Edit (image-to-image transformation), SeeDance 1 Pro ( text to video generator ), and SeeDance 1 Lite (image to video animation). All features are open at www.pixazo.ai without credits, restrictions, or payments.Rebranding from Appy Pie Design to Pixazo represents a deeper creative vision: making design effortless, expressive, and accessible for all. With proprietary models SeeDream and SeeDance, the platform empowers creators, businesses, and enterprises to bring their ideas to life in stunning new ways.About PixazoPixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is an AI-powered creative platform arm of Appy Pie LLP that makes design, animation, and content generation simple, fast, and accessible for all. By combining proprietary AI models with an intuitive interface, Pixazo enables individuals, businesses, and enterprises to produce professional-grade visuals and videos at scale. With millions of global users and a mission to democratize design, Pixazo is redefining creativity for the AI era.Website: www.pixazo.ai Media Contact: press@pixazo.ai

