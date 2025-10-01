Appy Pie Copy Rebrands as Typific – A Fresh Identity for AI Content Generation

Appy Pie Copy has officially rebranded as Typific.

Rebranding to Typific represents our deeper commitment to redefining creativity in the AI era. It’s not just a new name—it’s a clearer identity that helps anyone bring their ideas to life with AI.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Typific

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie Copy, the AI-powered content generation platform trusted by millions worldwide, has officially rebranded as Typific , marking a new chapter in its journey to make AI creativity accessible for all.The rebrand introduces a modern identity, a streamlined interface, and an enhanced user experience—while ensuring that all existing user accounts, projects, and pricing remain unchanged.Typific continues to offer its full suite of AI-driven tools, empowering users to generate text, images, photos, videos, and logos with ease. The platform also includes advanced capabilities such as an AI Image to Video Generator , enabling creators and businesses to bring still visuals to life with dynamic animations. With broader creative scope, unique proprietary models, and a refined design, Typific reflects the platform’s vision of making content creation faster, simpler, and more expressive.Expanding beyond visuals, Typific also integrates next-generation audio tools like an AI Music Generator , giving users the ability to compose original soundtracks for videos, campaigns, and creative projects within seconds. This seamless blend of media generation makes Typific a one-stop solution for content creators, marketers, and businesses.About TypificTypific (formerly Appy Pie Copy) is an AI-powered content generation platform from Appy Pie that enables individuals, businesses, and enterprises to create professional-grade text, visuals, and videos at scale. From social media content to brand storytelling, Typific provides simple, fast, and accessible tools for creativity. With millions of global users and a mission to democratize design and content creation, Typific is shaping the future of AI-driven creativity.Website: https://www.typific.ai Media Contact: support@typific.ai

